Taylor Swift turned up to the Super Bowl with an A-list squad, and it's going viral

Sunday marked the 2024 Super Bowl, seeing the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers, with the nail-biting NFL match making history as it went to overtime.

Cheering on Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce from the sidelines was of course Taylor Swift, with the Karma singer flying in from Tokyo where she has just finished a leg of her Eras tour, to support her boyfriend.

In fact, Swift's appearance made the most news of the evening, with the 34-year-old breaking the internet as she arrived with a full A-list squad.

Yes, really. Swift watched the game surrounded by a bevvy of famous faces, from Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Ashley Avignone, to Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry. Even Paul McCartney stopped by their box to say hello.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And as if the A-listers weren't enough to get the world talking, Swift upped her game with the Easter eggs, wearing a Chiefs bomber jacket and accessorising her boots and necklace with Kelce's jersey number, no. 87.

This was on full show after the Chiefs' win, with Swift joining Travis Kelce's family on the pitch to greet her boyfriend, with photographs of their public display of affection unsurprisingly going viral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has kept relatively tight-lipped about the relationship, but Kelce opened up about it briefly in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year, with his sweet words about his girlfriend going viral.

"I've never been a man of words," Kelce explained to WSJ Magazine. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I'm learning every day.

"I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them," he continued. "I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

We will continue to update this story.