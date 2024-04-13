Wait, is a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Met Gala appearance on the cards?

Taylor Swift is dominating the headlines, and from her sell-out Eras tour to her upcoming studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', set for release this month, that shows no signs of slowing down.

It is Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce that has really been front and centre in 2024. And after an action-packed few months, from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win to Swift's multiple Eras concerts, the couple has reportedly spent the last few weeks in private.

Taylor and Travis have been taking "a break from the buzz of their careers" and spending time just as the two of them, sources explained via Us Weekly, with reports that they are "nesting" at Swift's Los Angeles home.

"They can finally rest," the source reported. "And [they] intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family. In fact, going forwards, the couple is reportedly coordinating their schedules to ensure that "they can see each other as much as possible" and don't "spend too much time apart".

It is not known when we will next see a public appearance from the A-list couple, but fans are speculating that it could be the 2024 Met Gala in New York next month.

The annual Costume Institute Benefit falls on May 6, and will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, hosted this year by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Also hosting the event will of course be Met trustee and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, alongside two honorary chairs - Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

A-listers from far and wide are expected to flock to the Metropolitan Museum for the hottest night in the fashion calendar, and among them is predicted to be Swift, and potentially with her A-list boyfriend in-tow.

Both Swift and Kelce are reported to have space in their busy schedules on the night of the Met Gala, with the 'Blank Space' singer on a break before her Eras Tour resumes in Paris three days later, and Kelce not expected at NFL training camp until later in the summer.

Plus given their mini break from the spotlight, a joint Met Gala appearance would be the perfect return to the limelight.

Only time will tell whether the couple will attend.

We will continue to update this story.