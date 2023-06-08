Taylor Swift's friends 'aren't shocked' she split with Matty Healy

Since Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour earlier this year, she has been the talk of social media. Whether it's her gorgeous glittering outfits, incredible staging or the fact that she has powered through heatwaves and rainstorms to perform for her fans, Instagram and TikTok have been inundated with Swifties sharing the most iconic moments.

However, she also made headlines when fans heard the news that she had split with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, back in April and many were shocked to hear that she was reportedly dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy shortly afterwards.

While neither Taylor nor Matt confirmed nor denied the rumours, they were photographed together and he very vaguely addressed the speculation during a recent gig.

Sources claimed that the fledgling couple were very 'loved up' with plans to move in together, with one telling The Sun: "He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can.

"Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable. He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album."

But earlier this week, it came to light that Taylor and Matty have called time on their romance with the Bad Blood singer appearing choked up while performing I Don't Wanna Live Forever during her set in Chicago last weekend.

And according to one publication, Taylor's friends 'aren't shocked' that her relationship with Matt has come to an end.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they're not really compatible with each other.

"Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

Taylor's tour will continue until November, with her next performance set for the Ford Field stadium in Detroit on Friday 9th June.