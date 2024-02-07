Joe Alywn's reaction to Taylor Swift's potentially 'shady' new album
"He has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad he did."
A lot has happened since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called time on their relationship just shy of a year ago. The former couple, who dated for six years, quietly parted ways ahead of Taylor's epic Eras Tour and she has since found love with NFL player Travis Kelce.
Both Taylor and Joe have remained tight-lipped about their break-up, but when the singer released her song You're Losing Me in May last year, Joe was reportedly 'disappointed and embarrassed' by the lyrics.
Taylor is known to use her experiences with love and heartbreak as inspiration for her music, and during her acceptance speech at the Grammys last weekend she announced that she is releasing her 11th studio album. She told the crowd: "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department."
Fans instantly interpreted the title as a dig at Joe, who previously spoke about being in a WhatsApp chat with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott called 'The Tortured Man Club'. A source close to the actor has since told the Daily Mail that he believes the new record is, in fact, a reference to said group chat. Yikes.
They told the publication: "Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her. It’s undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe’s WhatsApp group chat."
According to the insider, Taylor was 'bothered' when Joe spoke about it publicly as she 'didn't want people to think that it had anything to do with her'. The source claims that Joe is hoping the music will be a reflective look at their relationship, rather than a 'diss' album, adding: "If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with song writing on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all."
However, they added that regardless of the album's content, Joe is refusing to respond as he 'has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad he did'.
Well. That's that.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Home workouts for beginners don't need to be daunting - 7 that boost fitness while still being enjoyable
New to working out? Bookmark these for later.
By Abbi Henderson
-
I just asked 9 beauty experts what their favourite affordable cleansers are—these are the results
A cleanser for every skin type
By Tori Crowther
-
I’m a beauty editor with acne, and these are the 7 best concealers for spots
From blemishes to scars, these formulas cover it all
By Mica Ricketts
-
Travis Kelce says dating Taylor Swift is a 'wild experience'
Oh, these two
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift's cousin actually set her up with Travis Kelce
"Made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Selena Gomez has explained what she was actually telling Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
That clears that up then
By Lauren Hughes
-
Emma Stone had some choice words for Taylor Swift when she was cheering for her at the Golden Globes
Emma!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lip reader reveals what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were whispering about at the Golden Globes
The clip has gone viral since last night's ceremony
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This is why Travis Kelce has had the "worst" Christmas
But things are looking up for his relationship with Taylor!
By Lauren Hughes
-
Taylor Swift likes to take pictures of boyfriend Travis Kelce, it seems
So sweet
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift says Kim and Kayne feud felt like a 'career death' and led to her fleeing the US
”Make no mistake - my career was taken away from me."
By Lauren Hughes