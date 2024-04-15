A sweet detail from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Coachella appearance is going viral

Taylor Swift is the woman of the moment, and from her sell-out Eras tour to her upcoming studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', set for release this month, she is dominating the headlines.

It is Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce that has made the most news this year, with the A-list couple front and centre - from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win to Swift's multiple Eras concerts.

The couple made headlines this weekend, as they made a surprise appearance at Coachella, with photographs of Taylor and Travis, both 34, attending the festival in Indio, California, going viral.

Taylor and Travis were spotted in the VIP section, dancing to sets by Jack Antanoff's band Bleachers and Vanilla Ice, with friends Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan.

It was one particular detail from the couple's appearance that went viral, with the moment in question showing Travis lifting Taylor into the air so that she could have a better view of the stage where Dom Dolla was playing.

As soon as the images surfaced online, fans took to social media to gush over the romantic gesture, also pointing out Swift's sweet fashion nod to her boyfriend.

The Blank Space singer accessorised her Coachella outfit with a "New Heights" cap, sporting the merchandise from Travis Kelce's new podcast, which after Swift's appearance, is sure to sell out.

Taylor and Travis' surprise appearance comes after an extended break from the cameras, with the couple said to have been taking "a break from the buzz of their careers" and spending time just as the two of them, after a busy few months.

"They can finally rest," a source reported to Us Weekly. "And [they] intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family. In fact, going forwards, the couple is reportedly coordinating their schedules to ensure that "they can see each other as much as possible" and don't "spend too much time apart".

We will continue to update this story.