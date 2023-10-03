Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "just getting to know each other," source says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are probably dating, though it hasn't been officially confirmed, but apparently they're not in a full-blown relationship by any stretch of the imagination.

They are "still just getting to know each other," a source told People. "It's nothing too serious."

A second source said, "He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating."

They added that "he’s focusing on football like he always has. During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team."

Travis is an American football player with the Kansas City Chiefs, and since rumours began that he was going out with the Midnights songstress, Taylor has been spotted at two of his matches: a home one against the Chicago Bears, and an away one against the New York Jets.

At the first, she was sat in a VIP box with none other than Travis' mum Donna Kelce, while at the second, she rocked up flanked by roughly a gazillion celebrities — namely Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Brittany Mahomes, who is the wife of Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Addressing on his podcast how his family and friends reacted to Taylor's presence at the Bears game, Travis said: "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family.

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course."

In Kansas City, the Chiefs beat the Bears 41 to 10, including one touchdown from Travis himself. After that, he treated his teammates, family, friends, and Taylor to a super fun night out at a local restaurant he privatised for the occasion.

But are Taylor and Travis dating or not? Sadly, we don't know what to tell you.