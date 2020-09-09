The Queen and Prince Philip’s unexpected move from Scotland is causing concern

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing social distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Even the royal family was forced to follow suit, with the Queen absent from her Buckingham Palace home since March.

Queen Elizabeth has been isolating at her Windsor Castle home with Prince Philip since lockdown began, travelling to Balmoral, Scotland, in August for her summer holiday.

According to reports, the Queen and Prince Philip travelled up to Balmoral for their annual break, boarding a plane to Aberdeenshire and then being driven on to Balmoral Castle. Further reports added that the royal couple were joined by their two dorgis (a mix of dachshund and corgi).

The Queen and Prince Philip were thought to be staying in Balmoral for several months, with it reported by The Sunday Times that the Queen would not be returning to Buckingham Palace this year.

The royal couple caused recent concern when it was announced that they would soon be leaving Balmoral, unexpectedly journeying to their Sandringham home in Norfolk for the foreseeable future.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has reassured everyone that it is down to the royal autumn programme.

‘The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing 14 September to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate,’ a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced.

‘Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice.’

We hope the Queen and Prince Philip had a relaxing holiday!