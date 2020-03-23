These are the most positive initiatives to come out of the coronavirus outbreak

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot

And how you can get involved...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the current global diagnosed case rate at 341,334, extreme measures are being taken.

Schools are closing, exams are being cancelled, music festivals are being postponed and everyone is being encouraged to socially distance themselves and spend more time in their homes.

It is undoubtedly a scary time and with the supermarket aisles near empty, little to no people on the streets and a constant stream of speculative news, it’s hard not to get bogged down in it all.

Luckily, kindness is a powerful tool, and in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, people seem to be looking out for each other more than ever.

Marie Claire is launching the #InThisTogether campaign, sharing feel good stories, top tips if you’re working from home, ways to relieve corona-crisis anxiety and how you can take action with acts of kindness. Next in our campaign is the feel-good initiatives to have come out of the crisis.

Here are some of the most positive initiatives to come out of the coronavirus outbreak…

1. Save with stories

View this post on Instagram

“Is Your Mama a Llama?” by Deborah Guarino, illustrated by Steven Kellogg (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

What is it? Save with Stories is a US Instagram campaign, aiming to help children learn amid the school closures. In partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, the online campaign sees people filming themselves reading children’s books and uploading them to Instagram. Among the names so far are Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman, Gal Gadot, Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson and Margot Robbie.

How can you get involved? There are many ways to show your support. You can follow Save with Stories on social media, donate via Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, or if you want to keep the campaign moving, you can make your own video of yourself reading a children’s book and upload it to social media with the hashtag.

2. The postcard #viralkindness campaign

What is it? The viral kindness postcard campaign encourages people across the world to look after their neighbours. The printable form spread across the internet after some recipients shared their gratitude on social media. It essentially encourages everyone to fill in the form with their contact details and distribute it among their neighbours offering to help if they are struggling amid the corona crisis.

How can you get involved? You can either print out this template or write out your own postcards and post them through your neighbours’ letterboxes offering help. Also, just by sharing the idea on social media, you can make it go further.

3. The WhatsApp group movement

What is it? The WhatsApp movement is seeing social media users encouraging each other to share their phone numbers with neighbours in order to start a neighbourhood WhatsApp group in case someone nearby is self-isolating and needs help.

How can you get involved? Start your own street WhatsApp group to check in with neighbours and help those self-isolating. Much like most of the initiatives on this list, even sharing the idea on social media will help it go further.

4. Supermarkets’ dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable people

View this post on Instagram

We wanted to tell you how we are taking action across @johnlewisandpartners and @waitroseandpartners to support you, your families and our Partners through this time. . £1 million Community Support Fund Waitrose is creating a £1 million Community Support Fund to be used as direct aid for your local community. The fund will help by: – Setting up additional local delivery services to support people isolated in their homes, – Delivering essential items to local care homes and community groups, – Donating products to create care packages for customers to share with vulnerable neighbours. . . Priority shopping time for the elderly and vulnerable From this Friday, Waitrose supermarkets will dedicate the first opening hour as a priority shopping time for the elderly, vulnerable and those who look after them. . . Taking care of our Partners with a new hardship fund Today, we’re launching a hardship fund to support our Partners who are impacted by the pandemic. . . Supporting isolated customers in their homes Anticipating the feelings of loneliness and isolation customers may start to feel at home, John Lewis is exploring ways to offer its expert Partner-led services remotely. These could include nursery advice for expectant parents; wellbeing advice; craft and cookery classes provided by expert Partners online, or one-to-one calls. . . At John Lewis, wherever practical, we are redeploying Partners to help our colleagues in Waitrose. Our online shopping service continues to run as normal at www.johnlewis.com We’ll continue to follow Government advice as it develops and will let you know if we need to make more changes. In the meantime we would like to wish you and your families well. Take good care.

A post shared by Waitrose & Partners (@waitroseandpartners) on

What is it? Supermarkets up and down the country, from Sainsbury’s to Waitrose, have created a dedicated time slot for the elderly and vulnerable to shop. This is to create a less scary shopping experience and to ensure that everyone has the same access to the products on the shelves.

How can you get involved? Share the idea and make sure that any elderly or vulnerable people around you are aware.

5. Help for NHS staff

View this post on Instagram

This one is on us 💚

A post shared by Pret (@pret) on

Latest Stories

What is it? Companies across the country have been showing extra support to the hardworking NHS staff. Upon showing their ID, NHS staff can get free hot drinks at Pret-A-Manger among other chains, free accommodation at various hotel chains across the country and complimentary haircuts at a number of London salons.

How can you get involved? Spread the love, share the stories on social media and make sure any NHS workers you know are aware.

 

Let’s keep spreading the love.

Reading now

Popular