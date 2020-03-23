These are the most positive initiatives to come out of the coronavirus outbreak

And how you can get involved...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the current global diagnosed case rate at 341,334, extreme measures are being taken.

Schools are closing, exams are being cancelled, music festivals are being postponed and everyone is being encouraged to socially distance themselves and spend more time in their homes.

It is undoubtedly a scary time and with the supermarket aisles near empty, little to no people on the streets and a constant stream of speculative news, it’s hard not to get bogged down in it all.

Luckily, kindness is a powerful tool, and in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, people seem to be looking out for each other more than ever.

Marie Claire is launching the #InThisTogether campaign, sharing feel good stories, top tips if you’re working from home, ways to relieve corona-crisis anxiety and how you can take action with acts of kindness. Next in our campaign is the feel-good initiatives to have come out of the crisis.

Here are some of the most positive initiatives to come out of the coronavirus outbreak…

1. Save with stories

What is it? Save with Stories is a US Instagram campaign, aiming to help children learn amid the school closures. In partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, the online campaign sees people filming themselves reading children’s books and uploading them to Instagram. Among the names so far are Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman, Gal Gadot, Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson and Margot Robbie.

How can you get involved? There are many ways to show your support. You can follow Save with Stories on social media, donate via Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, or if you want to keep the campaign moving, you can make your own video of yourself reading a children’s book and upload it to social media with the hashtag.

2. The postcard #viralkindness campaign

What is it? The viral kindness postcard campaign encourages people across the world to look after their neighbours. The printable form spread across the internet after some recipients shared their gratitude on social media. It essentially encourages everyone to fill in the form with their contact details and distribute it among their neighbours offering to help if they are struggling amid the corona crisis.

How can you get involved? You can either print out this template or write out your own postcards and post them through your neighbours’ letterboxes offering help. Also, just by sharing the idea on social media, you can make it go further.

3. The WhatsApp group movement

What is it? The WhatsApp movement is seeing social media users encouraging each other to share their phone numbers with neighbours in order to start a neighbourhood WhatsApp group in case someone nearby is self-isolating and needs help.

How can you get involved? Start your own street WhatsApp group to check in with neighbours and help those self-isolating. Much like most of the initiatives on this list, even sharing the idea on social media will help it go further.

4. Supermarkets’ dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable people

What is it? Supermarkets up and down the country, from Sainsbury’s to Waitrose, have created a dedicated time slot for the elderly and vulnerable to shop. This is to create a less scary shopping experience and to ensure that everyone has the same access to the products on the shelves.

How can you get involved? Share the idea and make sure that any elderly or vulnerable people around you are aware.

5. Help for NHS staff

What is it? Companies across the country have been showing extra support to the hardworking NHS staff. Upon showing their ID, NHS staff can get free hot drinks at Pret-A-Manger among other chains, free accommodation at various hotel chains across the country and complimentary haircuts at a number of London salons.

How can you get involved? Spread the love, share the stories on social media and make sure any NHS workers you know are aware.

Let’s keep spreading the love.