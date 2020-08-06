The Queen has stepped out of her holiday to release a heartbreaking statement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen and Prince Philip made headline news this week as they travelled up to Balmoral, Scotland on Tuesday for their annual break, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The royal couple reportedly boarded a plane to Aberdeenshire and then drove on to Balmoral Castle with their two dorgis, where they will now be spending their summer holidays together, following their five months of isolation in Windsor Castle.

Usually, the Queen spends her summer leave out of the public eye and refrains from making any public announcements.

This week however, the monarch made a rare move when she paused her summer holiday with Prince Philip to make a heartbreaking statement, following the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Lebanese capital was victim to a huge chemical explosion, killing hundreds and damaging nearly half of the city, with the world shocked by the devastating news.

‘Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by news of the explosion at the port in Beirut yesterday,’ read the Queen’s statement on the official Royal Family Twitter page. ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been injured or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected.’

The death toll from the devastating explosions has risen to at least 135 people, with thousands injured and hundreds of thousands left homeless.

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the tragedy.