Prince William and Kate Middleton admit they are ‘worried’ about the Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently isolating at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, with their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They are enjoying homeschooling their little ones, although Kate admitted earlier this week that she has been keeping a secret from George and Charlotte – and feels ‘very mean’ about it.

But the couple have now opened up about how they feel being separated from their families, and in a BBC video interview William called the lockdown ‘frustrating’ and ‘stressful’.

He also spoke about his father’s coronavirus diagnosis, as Prince Charles announced he had tested positive last month and began self-isolating.

The Duke of Cambridge said: ‘I was a little bit worried, but my father has had many chest infections, colds and things like that over the years, and so I thought to myself, if anybody’s going to be able to beat this it is going to be him.

‘And actually, he was very lucky he had mild symptoms. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop and not be able to go and get a bit of fresh air and go for a walk. He’s a mad walker. He loves his walking.

‘So I think he found it quite difficult, especially also, I think, with his mental health.’

William then went on to discuss his concerns for his grandmother, the Queen, who is currently isolating at Windsor castle with her husband, Prince Philip.

William said: ‘We are doing everything we can to make sure they are isolated, away and protected. But it does worry me.’

The Queen addressed the nation in a touching speech earlier this month, thanking all the front line workers for their selfless work as well as the public for staying at home and looking out for their neighbours.