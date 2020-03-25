Not even the Queen’s close family members are allowed to see her right now

‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety’

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying inside in their Canada home with baby Archie, while Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to stay in London, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have left their Clarence House London residence to spend the lockdown in Balmoral, Scotland.

It is the Queen however who the public is most concerned with, moving out of Windsor Castle and taking every precaution, being tended to by a ‘skeleton staff of just eight’, with reports that not even close members of the royal family are allowed to see her right now.

‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,’ a source explained via the Daily Mail. ‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle.’

The source continued: ‘Every firm has been told to send as many of their staff home as possible, and the Royal Family is no different….The Queen is being looked after by her closest servants, while a couple of grooms and stable lads are looking after the horses. Like everywhere else, normal life is being put on hold.’

