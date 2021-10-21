Princess Charlotte is set to become the richest young royal

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well that’s surprising…

Princess Charlotte has fast become one of the most popular royal family members, entertaining the masses with her signature sass and adorable royal wave. We’re still not over the video of her sticking her tongue out at photographers!

Simply put – she’s an icon.

And on closer inspection it looks like she actually is in more ways that one, with the six-year-old not only adored by the public, but also admired as a style icon, reportedly having a huge impact on the British economy.

A recent study by Electric Rides on Cars reported that Princess Charlotte’s impact on the economy was worth over £1 billon more than her older brother, Prince George’s.

According to the study, Prince George’s worth was estimated at £2.1 billion while his younger sister’s was estimated at a whopping £3.26 billion.

In fact, according to recent reports, Charlotte looks set to become the richest young royal.

Why? Well there’s no need for Prince George to be too sad, as it looks like it’s down to his younger sister’s style.

That’s right, there’s a Kate Middleton effect, a Meghan Markle effect, and now a Princess Charlotte effect, with the little princess being the latest (and smallest) royal to become a fashion icon.

With her fashion influence, Princess Charlotte’s net worth is only sure to grow. In fact, according to a poll by The Telegraph, 1 in every 5 parents considers the princess a style icon for their own children.

Even we’re looking to the princess for style advice – and according to Prince William’s comments about his daughter’s love of pink and accessories, she certainly seems to be up for the job.

You go, girl.