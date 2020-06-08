Prince William and Kate Middleton have been secretly volunteering for crisis helplines

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping busy during lockdown. Not only have they been homeschooling their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but Kate has also been cutting the Cambridge children’s hair and helping them to make spider sandwiches.

However, they’ve also been working hard during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Duke and Duchess have been clapping for carers, delivering food to vulnerable people in the area and writing letters of support to various charities. They also surprised pensioners with a game of bingo and video called NHS workers to boost morale.

Now, the couple has revealed that they’ve also been secretly volunteering for crisis helplines during the coronavirus outbreak.

To mark the one year anniversary of Shout 85258, a crisis text messaging service created by the Royal Foundation, William and Kate said: ‘I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.’

They have spoken to volunteers across the country over Zoom to celebrate Volunteers’ Week.

Kate opened up about the work she has been doing as an NHS Volunteer Responder, which was set up by the Royal Voluntary Service and connects volunteers with vulnerable people. She has been involved in ‘check in and chat’ calls with individuals who are self-isolating.

William and Kate also called volunteers from BAME support organisation in West Yorkshire, Conscious Youth, and during another chat with the Welsh Machynlleth Community Corona Response Group the Duke said: ‘Can any of you explain to me why all of us were bulk-buying toilet roll?’

The Queen also shared a touching message for volunteers last week, saying: ‘As Volunteers’ Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good

‘I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognising the vital role of the volunteer.

‘I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and and selflessly in the service of others.’