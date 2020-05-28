Kate Middleton has been cutting the Cambridge children’s hair during lockdown

Royals - they're just like us!

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with the family of five stepping up over lockdown to reassure the nation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have fought to keep their family life as normal as possible, something that the coronavirus pandemic has solidified, with the Cambridges crowned the most relatable royals.

From clapping for carers on their doorsteps with neighbours and delivering homemade food packages to vulnerable people in the area to homeschooling their children and making spider sandwiches, their life right now is nothing if not relatable. And it is making their popularity surge.

This week, it was Kate Middleton who made news for yet another relatable reason, as reports emerged that the Duchess had been cutting her children’s hair in lockdown.

‘Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children’s hair,’ a source told The Sun. ‘To them, it is no big deal.’

The source continued: ‘Spanish Norland nanny Maria Borrallo is on hand too, [and] one of her skills is cutting children’s hair. George’s is easy. Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it’s long enough for a mini ponytail. They both have easy hair to cut.’

