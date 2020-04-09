Here’s how Prince William and Kate Middleton are home schooling their children during coronavirus

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, with their popularity surging during the coronavirus outbreak.

Yes, from their surprise phone calls to NHS workers and Kate explaining how William had eaten all the family’s chocolate eggs ahead of Easter, these two have proven themselves as relatable royals.

In short – they are just like us.

William and Kate, like most parents across the country, have been home schooling their children, after Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, temporarily closed its doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But how have Prince William and Kate Middleton been home schooling their children?

According to HELLO!’s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey, ‘Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be taught their lessons through online learning platforms.’

She continued: ‘We know that education is extremely important to the Duchess of Cambridge through her early years work and no doubt, Kate will be doing everything to ensure that her children have the resources they need during this period.’

This comes after the news that Kate and William are dividing home schooling their children equally between them.

‘For Kate and William, like any other parent, one of the main priorities for them right now is helping to keep a settled home-environment for their children,’ a source told The Sun Online. ‘That’s why they have both been keeping very involved in helping George with his work. And they’ve been putting on lots of activities for Charlotte as well as making time for play with Louis.’

The source continued: ‘Kate is leading on most of the teaching. She spends time every day doing something with them. But William is also rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck in as well. They’ve both found the experience hugely rewarding but it has underlined to them the amazing job our teachers do.’

Well, that’s that.