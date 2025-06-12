Palace Staff Are ‘Frustrated’ by William and Kate’s New ‘Attitude’

The Prince and Princess of Wales are two of the most popular members of the royal family, with many insiders believing that they will make a powerful pair when the time comes for William to ascend the throne. Experts often claim that Kate holds the future of the monarchy in her hands, while William's 'informal, approachable way of going about his work' will make him a popular monarch.

However, in a new report from The Scottish Express, royal experts have claimed that the Palace is 'frustrated' with the Wales' change in 'attitude' when it comes to their royal duties. William and Kate had an extremely challenging year in 2024, with both the Princess and the King receiving cancer diagnosis' within weeks of one another. William's royal responsibilities increased as he regularly stepped in for his father at engagements, and he was simultaneously trying to support his wife as she underwent chemotherapy. As a result, the couple's public appearances were understandably reduced while the Princess was in treatment and recovery.

Now, Camilla Tominey - journalist and Associate Editor at The Telegraph - has claimed that William and Kate are 'under growing pressure to up their workload'. According to Tominey, Palace aides are worried that the couple 'may be spending too much time with their immediate family instead of supporting the "firm".'

Kate has gradually returned to work since completing her cancer treatment in September. In a message posted on social media at the time, the Princess reflected on how her cancer journey gave her a 'new perspective', explaining: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

In January, royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed that William and Kate are facing huge 'generational pressure' when it comes to their future roles within the monarchy. He told Fox News Digital at the time: "[Prince William] is also under huge generational pressure since the increasing public popularity of the monarchy ranks highest for both him and Princess Catherine."

However, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed that Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis could permanently change the way she operates within the family, and that the royals could 'think outside the box'. She told The Sun's Royal Exclusive show: "She did a lot of running up and down the country, juggling that with the three children doing the overseas tours. People would be quite surprised to learn just how hands on William and Catherine are as parents. And I think this is just, well, it's a wake up call, isn't it? This is a real reality check for her."