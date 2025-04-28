Prince William and Princess Kate have announced their 14th wedding anniversary plans

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre in 2025. And from Princess Kate’s return to duty, to Prince William’s role elevation, the Wales family has been making non-stop headlines.

It is Prince William and Princess Kate’s relationship that gets the world talking the most, with experts noting that they are even closer after navigating the "toughest year of their lives together".

And from their sweet words about each other, to Prince William’s determination to make the most of his “second chance”, the Prince and Princess are all anyone can talk about.

This will be particularly true this week, with the royal couple’s 14th wedding anniversary falling on Tuesday 29 April. And in an unprecedented twist, their anniversary plans have actually been revealed ahead of time.

Yes, really. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be on a two day tour of Scotland at the time, visiting the Isle of Mull and Iona. And over the night of their wedding anniversary, they are scheduled to be staying at a sweet holiday cottage on the Isle of Mull.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trip marks a major moment for the couple, with it being Princess Kate’s first official overnight work engagement since her cancer diagnosis and recovery.

And given the royal couple’s deep connection to Scotland, it seems a special place to pass the milestone.

“Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories, but also, my saddest,” Prince William previously stated in 2021.

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”

He continued: “Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine."

The couple will mark their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday 29 April.

We will continue to update this story.