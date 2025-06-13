Why Princess Eugenie Has Reportedly ‘Formed an Alliance’ With Prince William

Prince William has been front and centre in 2025. And amid King Charles' health issues and the Wales family's return to the forefront, the 42-year-old royal is scaling up his responsibilities as future King.

Amid the growing expectations and pressures that come with the role, Prince William is said to have found a solid support network in his family, with his cousins in particular stepping up to support him.

According to sources, Prince William has become particularly close to one member of his family in recent months - his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

And with the pair said to share "environmental beliefs", the cousins are reported to have “formed an alliance”.

"Princess Eugenie has formed an alliance with Prince William over their shared passion amid shifting dynamics within the Royal Family," a source reported, via GB News.

“[Their] shared environmental beliefs have brought the cousins closer together at a time when Eugenie is understood to have grown distant from Prince Harry,” the source continued.

"This strengthening bond between William and Eugenie marks a notable shift in Royal Family dynamics, particularly given her previously close relationship with the Duke of Sussex," the outlet noted.

Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice have previously been tipped as useful royal assets to King Charles and Prince William, with some even speculating that they could be in line for a promotion.

"[King Charles] is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he's looking to Beatrice and Eugenie,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He thinks that they've grown into very sensible, lovely women who he thinks could be a real asset.

“I think Beatrice and Eugenie are adding support where they can,” the source continued. “They've always been clear they're non-royal, but they're always there to help fulfill any duties required.

"They have a great sense of duty, and have never put a foot wrong, so I’m sure they would be happy to carry out more royal duties for the King," added Richard Eden, via Palace Confidential.

We will continue to update this story.