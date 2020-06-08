The Queen thanks those volunteering during the Covid-19 pandemic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen is currently isolating in Windsor with her husband, Prince Philip, and a ‘skeleton staff‘ as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch showed her support for all those affected with a touching address to the nation earlier this year, and has scaled back many public events in her name including cancelling the annual gun salutes for her birthday in April and swapping the traditional Trooping the Colour parade in June for a small military service.

The Queen also decided to share a message for all those who are ‘selflessly’ volunteering during such a difficult time.

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family shared her thanks to all those ‘giving themselves so freely’.

She wrote: ‘As Volunteers’ Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good

‘I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognising the vital role of the volunteer.

‘I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and and selflessly in the service of others.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a photo of the Duke of Cambridge holding an umbrella over his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they delivered food parcels.

The picture, shared on the Cambridge’s Instagram, was captioned: ‘In April, the duke and duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate, where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been volunteering during the Covid-19 outbreak, delivering food to the critically ill in the Los Angeles area and continuing to support their former royal patronages.