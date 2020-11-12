William shared an adorable story about what George, Charlotte and Louis are like behind closed doors

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Unlike many royals before them, Prince William and Kate Middleton often talk about what life is like behind closed doors at Kensington Palace. They share details about how they parent their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from using the ‘chat sofa’ when disciplining them, to their more ‘hands off’ approach.

But they also enjoy sharing sweet anecdotes about the three little Cambridges. Not only do we know what George’s favourite Disney film is, but it turns out that Charlotte’s favourite snack is very sophisticated and Louis’ first words were beyond cute.

During the lockdown, William and Kate spoke about homeschooling the young Princes and Princess, admitting that they, alongside many other parents, found it challenging.

When visiting Belfast to mark Emergency Services Day, William spoke about schools reopening, saying: ‘I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again.

‘Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

This week, William also decided to share a lovely insight into what the little ones are really like behind closed doors.

During a video call with Flight Sergeant Gemma Thomson to mark Remembrance Week, he opened up about how the young royals behave at parties.

Flt Sgt Thomson spoke about how much her own son enjoys cake on his birthday, and William remarked that his children are the same – and he is often left dealing with the ‘chaos’ that ensues from the sugar highs.

He said: ‘Then the sugar kicks in and it’s all chaos after that.’

She replied: ‘Oh, you know.’

William then added: ‘Yeah, I know.’

He previously revealed that George, Charlotte and Louis were partial to some lockdown baking – much like the rest of the nation – when he visited a family-run bakers, saying: ‘The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere.’

So cute!