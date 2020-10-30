Why William and Kate became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding was watched by millions across the globe. While the ceremony took place nine years ago, royal fans are just as interested in the smaller details now as they were at the time, from how Kate shocked the Queen to how the couple broke royal protocol on their wedding night.

When they tied the knot, the Queen gave them royal titles and they became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, reportedly use Cambridge as their last name at school, and George has also been given a sweet nickname by his classmates.

It is believed that when Prince Charles becomes King, William and Kate’s titles will change, but William may decide not pass on his Cambridge title to George when he takes the throne and instead it could ‘merge with the crown’.

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne told Express.co.uk: ‘Upon William becoming king, George will cease being known as Prince George of Cambridge, and will be styled as The Prince George, and will automatically become Duke of Cornwall and Rothesay.

‘In the event he marries before William becomes king, and if present custom prevails, then he will be created a duke on the morning of his wedding.

‘As has previously been the case, when the dukedom of Cambridge is merged with the crown, it will be free to be used as and when decided by the monarch.’

So why did William and Kate inherit the Cambridge title?

It turns out that the peerage was initially offered to the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, when he married Sophie Wessex. However, he reportedly turned down the offer and requested the Earl of Wessex title instead.

According to one royal courtier who spoke to the Telegraph in 2010, ‘he liked the sound of it and asked the Queen if he could have that instead.’

This meant that the Cambridge dukedom was free for a future royal to inherit.

Due to the fact that an Earl is considered lower ranking than a Duke, it is believed that Prince Edward will be given his father, Prince Philip’s, title of the Duke of Edinburgh when he dies.