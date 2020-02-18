Kate Middleton opens up about being hospitalised with severe morning sickness

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge hit the headlines once more, making her podcast debut on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

During the podcast, Kate opened up on subjects that she has never publicly approached before, from the ‘terrifying’ post-birth photo call on the steps of the Lindo Wing to her experiences with mum guilt.

One of the most groundbreaking parts of the interview however saw Kate open up to Giovanna about her acute morning sickness, with the Duchess suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum during all three of her pregnancies.

‘I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people,’ Kate explained, to which Giovanna asked: ‘Have you had it every time or just the first time?’

‘Yes, unfortunately,’ Kate responded. ‘Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you – and I think that’s the thing – being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.’

She then went on to explain how after giving birth to baby George, she was desperate to leave the hospital, having spent so much time there due to her Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

‘Everything goes in a bit of a blur,’ Kate explained, recalling the hours after birth. ‘I think, yeah I did stay in hospital overnight, I remember it was one of the hottest days and night with huge thunderstorms so I didn’t get a huge amount of sleep, but George did which was really great.’

She continued: ‘I was keen to get home because, for me, being in hospital, I had all the memories of being in hospital because of being sick so it wasn’t a place I wanted to hang around in.’

Happy Mum, Happy Baby is out now.