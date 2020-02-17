Kate Middleton opens up about how ‘terrifying’ she found her Lindo Wing steps post-birth photos

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge hit the headlines once more, making her podcast debut on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

During the podcast, Kate opened up on subjects that she has never publicly approached before, from her severe morning sickness to her experiences with mum guilt.

She made the most noise however when she talked about the post-birth photo call on the steps of the Lindo Wing – something that has proven controversial.

Yes, Kate followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps by giving birth to all three of her children in hospital, and emerging hours later smiling in heels and perfect make up to pose for photographs for the world.

Some praised Kate for her composure, but others argued that it did women a disservice, spreading misconceptions of what childbirth is really like.

Kate opened up about it to Giovanna, recalling that it was ‘terrifying’.

‘Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie’, she answered when asked how she felt. ‘Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and you know we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.’

She continued: ‘But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.’

We hear you, Kate. It sounds absolutely terrifying.