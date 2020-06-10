John Boyega thanks his followers for their love and support following the Black Lives Matter protests

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Anti-racism protests are taking place across the world. Many are calling for justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died whilst being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and taking a stand against deeply engrained systemic racism.

Last week, in London’s Hyde Park, John Boyega attended anti-racism demonstrations where he made a passionate speech about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, telling the crowd: ‘Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.’

Now, the Star Wars actor has taken to Instagram to thank his followers for their support.

‘I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things,’ he started.

‘This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next. Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together.’

He added that ‘any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind’, vowing to ‘continue having conversations’ about black businesses, ownership and support.

He continued: ‘Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone – I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change.

‘Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was eye opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so.

‘I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same. Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary. In the meantime, let’s work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe.’

Hollywood is standing beside the young star, with a number of directors including Matthew A Cherry, Charlie Brooker and J.J. Abram voicing their support for Boyega and the Black Lives Matter movement.