Here’s who won big at the 2020 BRIT awards last night

This evening saw the BRIT awards, with the 2020 ceremony, hosted this year by Jack Whitehall, celebrating the past year in music.
The viral news started on the red carpet, with Billie Eilish sporting Burberry nails and Lizzo dressing up as an actual Hershey’s chocolate bar.
It was what happened on the stage however that made the most news, from Stormzy crediting the women on his team during his Best Male Artist acceptance speech to Lewis Capaldi cleaning up the awards.
So who won big at the BRITs? Here’s everything to know…
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
WINNER: Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
WINNER: Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
WINNER: Foals
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi – Someone You loved
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks like A heart
Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Tom Walker – Just You and I
Mastercard Album of the Year
WINNER: Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Stormzy – Heavy is the Head
Best New artist
Aitch
Dave
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
WINNER: Tyler the Creator
Congratulations to all nominees and winners.