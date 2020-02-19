Here’s who won big at the 2020 BRIT awards last night

This evening saw the BRIT awards, with the 2020 ceremony, hosted this year by Jack Whitehall, celebrating the past year in music.

The viral news started on the red carpet, with Billie Eilish sporting Burberry nails and Lizzo dressing up as an actual Hershey’s chocolate bar.

It was what happened on the stage however that made the most news, from Stormzy crediting the women on his team during his Best Male Artist acceptance speech to Lewis Capaldi cleaning up the awards.

So who won big at the BRITs? Here’s everything to know…

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

WINNER: Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

WINNER: Mabel

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

WINNER: Foals

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

WINNER: Lewis Capaldi – Someone You loved

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks like A heart

Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Tom Walker – Just You and I

Mastercard Album of the Year

WINNER: Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

Best New artist

Aitch

Dave

WINNER: Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

WINNER: Tyler the Creator

Congratulations to all nominees and winners.