Stormzy just credited the women on his team during his BRIT award acceptance speech

This evening saw the BRIT awards, with the 2020 ceremony, hosted this year by Jack Whitehall, celebrating the past year in music.

The viral news started on the red carpet, with Billie Eilish sporting Burberry nails and Lizzo dressing up as an actual Hershey’s chocolate bar.

It was what happened on the stage however that made the most news, with British grime and hip-hop artist Stormzy picking up the award for Male Solo Artist.

After beating out Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Michael Kiwanuka for the gong, Stormzy took to the stage to deliver one of the most memorable award acceptance speeches in BRITs history.

Stormzy dedicated his BRIT award to the women on his team.

This comes after criticism that not enough women were represented in the award nominations.

‘I am so happy, man,’ Stormzy announced following his win, before thanking his mum and his manager.

’To be the Best Male, I’ve got the most incredible females on my team,’ he went on to announce, before listing their individual names. ‘I love you lot. You are the greatest. The best male is nothing without these incredible females. I love you.’

He concluded his speech: ‘And to every single person that has supported me, I love you. Thank you so much.’

Like we needed a reason to love Stormzy more!