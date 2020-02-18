Lizzo just wore an actual chocolate bar to the BRIT Awards

This evening saw the BRIT awards, with the 2020 ceremony, hosted this year by Jack Whitehall, celebrating the past year in music.

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish were expected to perform, but the celebrities in attendance were making viral news before the audience even took their seats.

Yes, from Billie Eilish’s Burberry nails to Ellie Goulding’s floral sheer dress, the BRITs red carpet was making a storm from the get-go.

No one turned as many heads however as Lizzo, with the 31-year-old actually wearing a chocolate bar wrapper as a dress. And not just any chocolate bar wrapper, a Hershey’s chocolate bar wrapper

The dress in question was custom-made by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, and it came with a matching chocolate bar clutch, embellished with the words ‘100%’, in reference to her lyrics, ’I’m 100 per cent that bitch’.

Lizzo is nominated for a BRIT for International Female Solo Artist, going up against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey.

Whatever happens in terms of awards however, she’s definitely won the red carpet, with Twitter users posting in their hundreds about her bold look.

‘The best kind of chocolate,’ the singer captioned a photo of the look on her Instagram page, posting another with the words, ‘If you ever wondered what I tasted like…’

Forever bowing down to you, Lizzo.