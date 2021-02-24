Meghan Markle’s latest hairstyle is giving us major noughties nostalgia

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Another day, another major Meghan Markle hair serve

Meghan Markle is the patron saint of good hair days. Whether she’s rocking the long, curly blow-dry as per her latest Zoom appearance, or opting for a super-sleek low pony, every Meghan Markle hair moment is worth an Academy Award, as far as we’re concerned.

In fact, we’d go out on a limb and say that Meghan just might have the best hair in the royal family.

Princess Diana’s iconic crop and the classic Kate Middleton blow-dry definitely present some stiff competition, but when it comes to a more laid-back undone look, Meghan takes the cake every single time.

And her latest curly blow-dry style (bringing to mind some serious mid-noughts Kardashian nostalgia) is yet another triumph to add to the book.

Following the news of Meghan and Harry’s second pregnancy, the couple appeared on Spotify’s Stream On event to discuss their Archwell Audio podcast.

“We created Archwell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard, and hear people’s stories,” said Meghan.

With Harry adding: “The biggest part of this is trying to create this community, of where you can share. We’ll encourage others to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space.”

Looking typically radiant in a lemon-print dress by Oscar de la Renta, Meghan paired her spring-time look with longer, ultra-bouncy loose waves that are giving us all of the noughties red carpet nostalgia.

A much longer style than the Sussex Royal’s go-to beachy waves, according to reports Meghan’s new look is down to clip-on extensions (and amazing genes, obv).

A departure from her typical texturised look (she’s a known fan of the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray when it comes to getting those iconic tousled waves), this smoother style possibly heralds in a new era for Meghan, as she works to establish herself as an activist, philanthropist and all-round force for good outside her royal role.

With Meghan and Harry set to sit down for a tell-all interview with Oprah next month, the most pressing question we currently have for Meghan is how she gets her hair looking so consistently good.