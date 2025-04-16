The 90s-inspired wispy, ‘sitcom fringe’ is my new obsession—it’s lightweight and perfect for summer
Bring back the nostalgia
As a beauty editor, a large part of my job revolves around keeping an eye out for the newest and most innovative beauty trends, but I must admit, I love nothing more than the revival of a nostalgic look. Whether it’s the return of 80s-inspired blue eyeshadow or the comeback of the flicked bob from the 1950s and 60s, there’s something both comforting and refreshing about looking to the past for your beauty inspo.
If there’s one era I rely on to serve up some of the best inspiration, it’s the 90s. There's the grungy, smokey eyes, barely there bases and sculpted brown lip liner looks, sure, but it's the hairstyles that are fast becoming my new obsession. At first, I loved the rom-com waves I spotted in my favourite films of the era, and then I moved onto the TV shows... On my latest rerun of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I noticed Sarah Michelle Gellar’s iconic wispy fringe, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since.
Before I head to my hairdresser with a picture in hand, I thought it would be smart to get some expert advice, and so I turned to Siobhan Haug, co-founder, Haug London Haus. Here’s what she had to say about the look, which I'm coining the 'sitcom fringe'.
What is the sitcom fringe?
In comparison to the heavier, more statement fringes we’ve been seeing recently (like last season's 'Birkin bangs'), the sitcom fringe is much lighter, offering a more subtle take on the trending cut. “It’s a no-fringe-fringe,” says Haug, which is “left wispy and feathered into face-framing layers. This means it doesn’t feel as disconnected from the rest of your haircut as a traditional fringe. It also gives your cut an ethereal lived-in softness that's very popular at the minute.”
She adds: "In my opinion, the sitcom fringe works best on hair that has a little bit of natural texture, as you want the cut to have movement. If you’ve got very straight [or curly] hair, you can still have a wispy fringe, but it needs to be kept a little bit longer with a little more weight to ensure it doesn’t jump up.”
Sitcom fringe inspiration
Buffy’s wispy fringe and bouncy blow out are just perfection.
The ultimate girl next door, Charmed’s Piper loved a wispy fringe with braids and ponytails.
For a modern take on the sitcom fringe, look to Jenna Ortega.
On curly hair, opt for separated tendrils for a defined look.
Pamela’s barely there bangs on Baywatch were the moment.
In The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, Ashley's sitcom fringe was rolled for added volume.
How to style the sitcom fringe
“Even if you do nothing else with your hair, it's worth using a hair dryer with a nozzle to blast a little bit of air in the direction that you want your fringe to sit,” says the stylist, “Otherwise, your sitcom fringe can kink or jump in a direction that you don't want it to, especially where it's a little bit shorter.”
“Then, for the rest of your hair, spray a light spray mousse across the surface of both the hair and fringe and scrunch it in to create a tousled effect.” You can then pull your hair into whatever style you choose: “A wispy sitcom fringe looks great if you tie your hair back into a low chignon or a ponytail as it gives beautiful softness feathering around the face."
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
