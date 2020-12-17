Here’s everything to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new podcast

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

This week it was their future projects that made news as the Duke and Duchess launched an official podcast on Spotify.

Archewell Audio is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next venture, producing content to entertain and empower people across the world.

Breaking the news this week, Spotify launched a trailer for Archewell Audio, seeing the couple informally introduce their new project.

‘Shall we start? Ladies first?’ Harry asks Meghan, to which she replied: ‘No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent.’

Meghan first introduced the podcast, explaining: ‘One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories. And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time remind you in some way of a story about yourself.’

‘And that’s what this project is all about,’ Prince Harry continued. ‘To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground. When that happens, change really is possible.’

Meghan continued: ‘This is also a moment to celebrate kindness and compassion, something we saw in so many places this year, and which will underlie everything you hear from Archewell Audio.’

There is no official date for the first full episode, but the ‘holiday special’ is set to be released later this month.

This has got us beyond excited and we are already counting down the days.

Until then, we hope Meghan and Harry have a lovely Christmas!