Prince Harry's "proud" words about wife Meghan Markle are going viral

The Duchess of Sussex has truly been front and centre this season, returning to the spotlight in 2025 with three major new ventures. And unsurprisingly, the 43-year-old mother of two's comeback has been a triumph.

Markle's first project of the year was her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, seeing the Duchess share hosting and interiors tips from her home in Montecito, California. And while the eight-episode show received mixed reviews, its viewership spoke for itself, ranking in Netflix's 'Top 10 Shows' charts in both the UK and the USA.

And with a second instalment already filmed and in production, With Love, Meghan has officially been confirmed for a second season, set for release later this year.

Next came the launch of Markle's highly-anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever, with the luxe lifestyle business releasing its first products in early April. And with the aspirational items from flower sprinkles and hibiscus teas, to crepe mix and wildflower honey proving popular, all products sold out within an hour of its launch.

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full," Markle posted to Instagram. "We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial. Here we go!"

And just weeks later, Markle released a brand new podcast, 'Confessions of a Female Founder' with Lemonada Media.

The new venture sees the Duchess interview high profile business women from Bumble's Whitney Wolfe Herd, to Girls Who Code's Reshma Saujani. And with just two episodes out, the podcast is already ranked number two in Spotify's US Business charts.

Meghan Markle's 2025 ventures have undoubtedly been a success, with the Duchess taking to her social media recently to express that she is "so grateful for the love and support".

And in a surprise move, even husband Prince Harry made a rare statement to express his pride in Markle's career success.

"I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she's done and continues to do," the 40-year-old royal explained to PEOPLE this week. "I'm incredibly proud."

