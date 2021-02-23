Meghan Markle wore a chic dress for her first appearance since her announcement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple announced their second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, revealed they would be taking part in a TV interview with Oprah and officially had their patronages stripped after formally stepping down as working royals.

Now the couple have made their first virtual appearance since all those events, during Spotify’s Stream On event, in which they talked about their podcast, Archewell Audio.

Meghan said, ‘We’re using podcasting to drive powerful conversations’ – ‘That inspire, challenge, and educate,’ Harry added.

‘We created Archewell Audio to make sure we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people’s stories,’ Meghan said.

Harry added, ‘The biggest part of this is trying to create this community of where you can share, and encourage others to share their stories in a safe space.’

In the clip, the Duchess looked radiant in an Oscar de la Renta dress which featured a summery citrus and floral print.

The dress is called ‘Citrus Primavera’, meaning spring citrus, very apt since it symbolises new beginnings, and as we know Meghan is expecting a new arrival.

It features peplum drop hem and a ‘signature lemon motif which adds a Botticelli-inspired quality to this glamorous 60s-inspired shift’.

You can currently buy it on the Saks Fifth Avenue website, though be prepared to pay for shipping and import taxes. The motif is also available on other styles of dresses from the Oscar de la Renta collection.