Kim Kardashian West just shared photos of her private island birthday party and people are not happy

She shared: "In moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

The Kardashians aren’t ones to do things by halves, are they.

And Kim Kardashian‘s most recent move is no exception. The Skims Shapewear owner and reality TV star threw a lavish 40th birthday party for her family and closest friends this weekend on a private island.

This comes as reports state that coronavirus has killed 1.1 million people worldwide. America alone has seen more people than ever claim unemployment benefits due to job loss.

Some fans have criticised the family for being ‘tone deaf’, with one Twitter using saying: “This is so grotesque. The rich can pretend to be normal on a private island. Actual normal people are cancelling their Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Kim was clear in her social posts that the family took the necessary precautions pre-trip to make it COVID-friendly, including “two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine”.

But others have been quick to point out the elitism of the move. Some highlighted that no amount of precaution can alter the fact that most normal families can’t afford such a privilege. Most are currently separated because of COVID restrictions, and many feel the Kardashians sharing photos of them partying together is “insensitive”.

Sharing a BTS of the party on her Twitter account, Kim wrote that she is “humbly reminded of how privileged [her] life is”. No more details on where exactly the party was held have been shared, other than that it was on a private island.

Yet, fans aren’t convinced, with many questioning why the star felt the need to share her luxurious trip on social media.

One writer, Jenna Quigley, summed it up well. “Cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital,” she shared. “But neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. So humble and so down to earth, truly.”

She finished with: “Like, have a birthday trip but to post it all over social media right now is disgustingly tone deaf AT BEST.”

What do you reckon? Fair enough or really insensitive?