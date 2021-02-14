Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Big brother duties ahead for Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

Alongside the announcement, the couple released this beautiful black and white image.

This happy news comes after Meghan revealed in November last year that she had had a miscarriage in the summer of 2020. Writing for The New York Times, she said “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The couple, who are already parents to baby Archie, have made it very clear of their desire to grow their family in the past. Prince Harry was seen asking members of the public what it was like to be a parent of more than one child at a event in late 2019.

We wish the couple the well as they prepare for a little brother or sister for Archie.