Lady Gaga Haus Beauty line is 30% off on Prime Day

Prepare to go gaga over the deals on Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. Cast your minds back 12 months, and the singer famously chose Amazon Prime Day to launch her line in 2019. To celebrate Haus’ one year birthday, Lady Gaga Haus Laboratories Prime Day deals are back.

Admittedly the US has the lion share of the best Lady Gaga Haus Laboratories Prime Day deals. But right now on the UK site, there are some brilliant 30% markdowns across all the bestselling products and limited time deals.

Read on for the best Lady Gaga Haus Laboratories Prime Day deals…

Deal In full

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Long Lasting Liquid Felt-Tip Pen – was £18 , now £12.60



This matte black felt-tip eyeliner is all you need to recreate Lady Gaga’s signature dramatic cat eye. Its quick dry, long-lasting formula glides on without tugging or smudging. No wonder it tops our wishlist for the Lady Gaga Haus Laboratories Prime Day deals. View deal

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga Sparkle Lipstick – was £19 , now £13



This red sparkle lipstick is aptly called Burlesque. Not for the shrinking violet, it combines creaminess with a grit-free glitter texture, making it the perfect shade for the festive season. View deal

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss – was £17 , now £13.60





Just one swipe of this gel lipgloss offers volumising, mirror-like shine and a reflective finish for fuller-looking lips. It comes in 18 shades and also shimmer options. This is a limited time offer so snap it up fast. View deal

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga Rip Lip Liner – was £15 , now £12



Get knife-sharp precision for your lip look with this creamy, high-pigment lip pencil. The demi-matte payoff means you can use it to outline your lips with ease or fill in for all-over color. For a limited time this is just £13.60. View deal

These make-up products are cult so any offers won’t hang around for long…