Everything you need to know about the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020

The Marie Claire Hair Awards are now in their fifth year, bringing you the game-changing products and initiatives you need to know about in 2020.

After much deliberation by a panel of over 50 expert judges, this month we celebrated our 40 winners at a breakfast ceremony held in the Corinthia London. Those lucky enough to win a coveted hair gong will also see their product appear online and across all our social channels.

As well as five product categories celebrating the best hair buys on the market, we also celebrated the Hair Heros changing the face of the industry in 2020, from the Most Environmentally Friendly Packaging to the Most Sustainable Brand and Best Ethical Haircare Initiative.

So, without further ado, keep reading for our Hair Award Winners of 2020…

Most Sustainable Brand – The Body Shop Community Trade Recycling Plastic

Most Sustainable Formula – Davines A Single Shampoo

Most Environmentally-Friendly Packaging – Nicky Clarke Supershine IZORA Hair Dryer

Best Ethical Haircare Initiative – Cloud Nine Iron Recycling Service

Best New Hair Product – Hershesons Almost Everything Cream

Best Hair Innovation – L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 Straightening Tool

Best Colour Shampoo – Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo

Best Volumising Shampoo – Viviscal Densifying Shampoo

Best Shampoo for Curly Hair – Umberto Giannini Curl Wash Enhancing Vegan Shampoo

Best Shampoo For Damaged Hair – Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Shampoo

Best Hydrating Shampoo – Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo

Best Shampoo for Afro Hair – Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturising Co-wash

Best Natural Ingredient Shampoo – Chāmpo Pitta Volumising Shampoo

Best Conditioner for Damaged Hair – OGX Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner

Best Hydrating Conditioner – Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital

Best Conditioner for Afro Hair – Oribe Moisture and Control Deep Treatment Masque

Best Smoothing Conditioner – Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moisture

Best Natural Ingredient Conditioner – Tabitha James Kraan Clean Conditioner – Amber Rose

Best Scalp Treatment – Living Proof Restore Dry Scalp Treatment

Best Intensive Hair Mask – Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment

Best Heat Protector – Redken Extreme Play Safe

Best Split End Treatment – System Professionals CC Perfect Ends Cream

Best Styling Product for Afro Hair – Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Finishing Mist

Best Curl Enhancer – Evo Liquid Rollers Curl Balm

Best Hairspray – Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray

Best Volumiser – Batiste Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo & Volume

Best Hair Oil – Moroccanoil Original Treatment

Best Blow Dry Product – Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Best Dry Shampoo – Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Best Texturiser – Sachajuan Ocean Mist Hairspray

Best Grooming Balm – Fudge Urban Matte Wax

Best DIY Colour Product – Josh Wood Permanent Colour

Best Root Retoucher – Clairol Nice’n Easy Root Touch Up

Best Creative Colour Dye – Knight & Wilson Colour Freedom Ultra-Vibrant Colour – Pink Pizazz

Best Hair Dryer – Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Best Hair Brush – Manta Limited Edition with Zoë Irwin

Best Curling Tong – Mark Hill Pick ‘N’ Mix Curl Fix Handle

Best Straightener – ghd Platinum+

Best Hair Extensions – Great Lengths Mini Strands

Best Hair Supplements – Simone Thomas Wellness Gingko Hair Care Plan