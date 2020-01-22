Everything you need to know about the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020

The Marie Claire Hair Awards are now in their fifth year, bringing you the game-changing products and initiatives you need to know about in 2020.
After much deliberation by a panel of over 50 expert judges, this month we celebrated our 40 winners at a breakfast ceremony held in the Corinthia London. Those lucky enough to win a coveted hair gong will also see their product appear online and across all our social channels.
As well as five product categories celebrating the best hair buys on the market, we also celebrated the Hair Heros changing the face of the industry in 2020, from the Most Environmentally Friendly Packaging to the Most Sustainable Brand and Best Ethical Haircare Initiative.
So, without further ado, keep reading for our Hair Award Winners of 2020…
Hair Heroes
Most Sustainable Brand – The Body Shop Community Trade Recycling Plastic
Most Sustainable Formula – Davines A Single Shampoo
Most Environmentally-Friendly Packaging – Nicky Clarke Supershine IZORA Hair Dryer
Best Ethical Haircare Initiative – Cloud Nine Iron Recycling Service
Best New Hair Product – Hershesons Almost Everything Cream
Best Hair Innovation – L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 Straightening Tool
Shampoo Winners
Best Colour Shampoo – Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo
Best Volumising Shampoo – Viviscal Densifying Shampoo
Best Shampoo for Curly Hair – Umberto Giannini Curl Wash Enhancing Vegan Shampoo
Best Shampoo For Damaged Hair – Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Shampoo
Best Hydrating Shampoo – Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo
Best Shampoo for Afro Hair – Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturising Co-wash
Best Natural Ingredient Shampoo – Chāmpo Pitta Volumising Shampoo
Conditioner Winners
Best Conditioner for Damaged Hair – OGX Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner
Best Hydrating Conditioner – Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital
Best Conditioner for Afro Hair – Oribe Moisture and Control Deep Treatment Masque
Best Smoothing Conditioner – Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moisture
Best Natural Ingredient Conditioner – Tabitha James Kraan Clean Conditioner – Amber Rose
Best Scalp Treatment – Living Proof Restore Dry Scalp Treatment
Best Intensive Hair Mask – Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment
Styling Winners
Best Heat Protector – Redken Extreme Play Safe
Best Split End Treatment – System Professionals CC Perfect Ends Cream
Best Styling Product for Afro Hair – Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Finishing Mist
Best Curl Enhancer – Evo Liquid Rollers Curl Balm
Best Hairspray – Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray
Best Volumiser – Batiste Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo & Volume
Best Hair Oil – Moroccanoil Original Treatment
Best Blow Dry Product – Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Best Dry Shampoo – Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Best Texturiser – Sachajuan Ocean Mist Hairspray
Best Grooming Balm – Fudge Urban Matte Wax
Colour Winners
Best DIY Colour Product – Josh Wood Permanent Colour
Best Root Retoucher – Clairol Nice’n Easy Root Touch Up
Best Creative Colour Dye – Knight & Wilson Colour Freedom Ultra-Vibrant Colour – Pink Pizazz
Tools Winners
Best Hair Dryer – Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Best Hair Brush – Manta Limited Edition with Zoë Irwin
Best Curling Tong – Mark Hill Pick ‘N’ Mix Curl Fix Handle
Best Straightener – ghd Platinum+
Best Hair Extensions – Great Lengths Mini Strands
Best Hair Supplements – Simone Thomas Wellness Gingko Hair Care Plan