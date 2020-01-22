Marie Claire Hair Awards: Tools And Accessories Winners

Get this step right and styling becomes a cinch

Some of the biggest innovations last year were seen in the Tool category – proof that the right kit can make styling a cinch! From high-tech gadgets to the most indispensable hair brush for smoothing, detangling and teasing, plus the best extensions and vitamin supplements to boost spindly strands, we’ve got you covered.

Scroll down for the best tools and accessories from the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020…

Best Hairdryer

This has a motor that is the size of a 2p coin yet is eight times more powerful than your average hair dryer – meaning it’s lighter, quieter and more efficient than anything else on the market. Definitely supersonic – and worth every penny.

Best Hair Brush

It’s hard to get excited about a hair brush. Until now. Manta is the first brush to mould to the shape of your hand and scalp, creating less tension on each strand. It also gives one of the best head massages to kick-start healthy hair growth. One word: genius.

Best Curling Tong

Trust us, this is not a gimmick. First choose a barrel (sold separately) for your desired curl type – tight or big and bouncy –and click it into the handle. Then rotate it so you can hold the barrel at different angles. In other words, it 100% takes the arm ache out of getting perfectly defined curls.

Best Straightener

What happens when you dedicate five years and 760,000+ hours of testing to tech and beauty? You get the world’s first hair straightener with predictive technology, which recognises the thickness of your hair, the size of the section you’re wanting to straighten and monitors the heat no fewer than 250 times per second. Perfect for those of us who can’t be trusted not to burn our toast let alone our hair.

Best Hair Extensions

These mini extensions are perfect if you have thin hair and want to invisibly create a fuller, bouncier top and sides. The bonds are half the size of traditional versions– meaning you’ll be able to sleep comfortably for the eight weeks they’re in, too.

Best Hair Supplements

Nothing beats this intensive one-month plan, comprising multiple daily supplements and everything – ginkgo biloba, biotin, niacin, folate and vitamin B6 – for kick-starting lazy hair growth.

Clever no?