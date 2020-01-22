Marie Claire Hair Awards: Shampoo Winners

Wash and go with these bad boys in 2020

In the same way that your cleanser is the cornerstone of an effective skincare regime, hair-clarifying shampoos set the foundation for everything that comes next. The latest formulas make it easier than ever to target your concerns, whether you want to be gentle with coloured strands, add volume, repair damage or seriously hydrate Afro hair.

Read on for the game-changing shampoos to try this year…

Best Colour Shampoo

Containing a powerful antioxidant, Astaxanthin, and Pureology’s own Asta-Repair complex, this is a great strengthening remedy for colour-treated hair that’s needs a bit of TLC. Each individual strand is coated to strengthen and repair damage and reduce the appearance of split ends. And, as with all of the brand’s formulas, it’s completely vegan as well.

Best Volumising Shampoo

Want naturally fuller-looking hair? Viviscal’s Densifying formula is a great place to start – the Ana:Tel™ complex blends biotin, keratin and zinc to help reduce hair fall and extend the hair growth phase. The result is thicker looking hair (that smells great, too).

Best Shampoo for Curly Hair

More of a gentle cleanser than some traditional shampoos, your curls will feel clean and product-free but not ‘stripped’. Thanks to this ultra light consistency, your curls will be left bouncy and defined. Hurrah!

Best Shampoo for Damaged Hair

When your hair is damaged by bleaching, colouring or chemical styling, it’s important to use a gently cleansing shampoo – enter Shu Uemura’s Ultimate Reset. As well as gently cleansing your hair, it contains fortifying ingredients to strengthen your hair going forwards.

Best Hydrating Shampoo

It might look a little like peanut butter in the palm of your hand, but this shampoo is the secret to hair that feels instantly softer. A firm favourite on the Marie Claire beauty desk, it hydrates and smooths frizz for

Best Shampoo for Afro Hair

A non-foaming and super-mositurising formula, this co-wash is an excellent softening detangler and cleanser in one. Perfect for in between regular shampoo washes to keep your hair soft and manageable, you’ll also feel nicely chilled-out thanks to the lavender and tea tree aromas.

Best Natural Ingredient Shampoo

For fine hair that craves volume, it’s important to use product that won’t weigh your hair down and leave it looking flat. Chāmpo’s 98% natural formula builds body floods the hair with coconut extract and fatty acids for thickness, while rosemary and peppermint boost scalp circulation

Ready to scrub up with one of these award-winners?

One thing’s for sure, 2020 is going to be a good hair year with this lot on the scene.