Marie Claire Hair Awards: Conditioner Winners

Quench your hair's thirst with our award-winners

Whether they’re meant to be washed out straight away; left on for 20 minutes to stimulate the scalp and repair damaged strands or kept in to ease away tangles for curly and Afro hair, conditioning products are all you need for a one-way ticket to super soft, swishable hair.

Keep reading for our winning conditioners from the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020…

Best Conditioner for Damaged Hair

An ultra rich treat for rough, damage hair that harnesses the power of nourishing ingredients coconut oil, vanilla bean extract and Tiare flower essence. It really is softness and smoothness in a bottle.

Best Hydrating Conditioner

Enriched with glucose proteins and a moisturising complex to soften from root to tip, your hair will also be protected against future dryness with this super softening conditioner.

Best Conditioner for Afro Hair

Curls are notoriously prone to dryness, so the fact that this mask is jam-packed with nourishing butters and oils makes it a great match for curls craving moisture and definition. Sealing cuticles and split ends for smoother, shinier and healthier-looking hair.

Best Smoothing Conditioner

Classics are classics for a reason, which is why Aussie’s 3 Minute Miracle is known as one of the best in the business, so it’s no surprise it won over our judges. The Australian Macadamia Nut Oil-enriched formula is the perfect pair for thirsty and frizzy strands – and that signature scent is both nostalgic and delicious.

Best Natural Ingredient Conditioner

This deeply moisturising conditioner helps to keep your hair soft and shiny with the added benefit of being made with 100% natural and 85% organic ingredients. You’ll be won over by that, and the scent of patchouli, rose, Ylang Ylang, neroli and cedarwood.

Best Scalp Treatment

A hair treatment that doesn’t need rinsing is already a win in our eyes. But this clever little bottle delivers instant itch relief and hydration to your scalp, thanks to its hyaluronic acid formula and microbiome-balancing vitamin B3 – it’s fast absorbing, lightweight and leave-in. Dry flakes, be gone.

Best Intensive Hair Mask

Both a treatment mask and leave-in conditioner, this 3-in-1 mask ticks all the boxes. For a deep treatment, leave on for three minutes to work its magic, or apply a very small amount to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair and leave to soak in. Think super soft hair with a delicious banana scent.

Ready to slather these on your mane?

One thing’s for sure, 2020 is going to be a good hair year with this lot on the scene.