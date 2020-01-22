Marie Claire Hair Awards: Colour Winners

Go on, experiment a little
These days there’s nothing to stop you diving into the world of at-home hair colour, whether you want to experiment with a bold shade or cover greys naturally.
There are now fool-proof applicators, an emphasis on conditioning ingredients and long-lasting colour formulas so you can fool everyone into thinking you just came from the salon.
Scroll down for the best colour products from the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020…
Best DIY Colour Product
Winner: Josh Wood Colour Permanent Colour
With a client list that reads like the who’s who of the celebrity world (we’re looking at you Saoirse Ronan and Elle Macpherson), it was a given that Wood’s at-home colour range would raise the bar. It doesn’t disappoint. Each of the 12 shades are amonia free and contain extra-kind-to-hair ingredients that will make you look like you’ve just twirled out of the colourist’s chair.
Buy it now
Best Root Retoucher
Winner: Clairol Nice’n Easy Root Touch Up
We’re suckers for anything quick and problem-solving. So celebrating this magic wand was a no-brainer: brush onto greys or outgrown roots and in just 10 minutes they disappear.
Buy it now
Best Creative Colour Dye
Winner: Knight & Wilson Colour Freedom Ultra-Vibrant Colour Pink Pizazz
Colour junkies rejoice: now you can dial up your hair with a pop of bright pink semi-permanent colour without compromising on shine.
Buy it now
