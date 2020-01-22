Marie Claire Hair Awards: Hair Hero Winners

The new, mould-breaking initiatives you need on your radar

In such a saturated market, the search is on for products that simplify our lives and benefit our psyche, as well as perfect our hair.

In 2019 we have seen a positive leap forward in the hair industry to encourage positive self-perception and expression. It’s no longer about unattainable beauty but about championing diversity and sustainability – two key cornerstones of Marie Claire’s DNA. We are real and inclusive and the hair brands that are doing it right have the same passion and engagement with their consumers as we do.

This year, we have switched up the Hair Awards in recognition that you are more discerning and connected than ever before and demand full authenticity. Precisely why we have joined forces with 50 of the highest-profile industry experts to narrow down the thousands of entries to bring you the absolute best hair products for 2020.

Increasingly, the hair industry is hopping aboard the green train and making product packaging and formulas more sustainable. About time too, as the beauty sector generated over 142 billion units of packaging last year – most of which ended up in landfill. These are the brands that are turning the tide on plastic pollution, all without compromising on innovation.

Most Sustainable Brand

The Body Shop are tackling the plastic crisis by teaming up with waste pickers in India to utilise excess plastic in their product packaging. Not only does this tap into a huge source of recyclable plastic, but it provides more stable and sanitary working conditions for waste pickers, empowering them to get the fair prices and respect they deserve.

Find out more

Most Sustainable Formula

Described by the brand as their ‘declaration of sustainability’, this shampoo is gentle enough for daily use and can be used on all hair types. But it’s the sustainble credentials we’re most impressed by – it’s 100% Carbon Neutral, has a 98.2% biodegradable formula and contains a special surfactant (Quercetano olive oil) chosen to help preserve biodiversity. Excellent stuff.

Available in salons

Most Environmentally-Friendly Packaging

Not only does this hair dryer promote smooth, frizz-free hair, but it’s packaging is something to shout about, too. Completely plastic-free, sustainably sourced and both recycled and recyclable, it’s a clear winner.

Buy now

Best Ethical Haircare Initiative

What do you do when you no longer need your old hair straighteners, be that because you have a shiny new pair or they’re broken? Thankfully they no longer have to sit in a drawer gathering dust – send them off to Cloud Nine who will recycle them free of charge, regardless of which brand or where you purchased them.

Find out more

Best New Hair Product

The haircare product that really does do it all; primer, shine booster, frizz fighter, texturiser, tamer, curl definer, conditioner and mask all-in-one. Think of it as saving money, as well as being your new hair hero.

Buy now

Best Hair Innovation

With hair health as its number one priority, the L’Oréal’s innovative Steampod styler uses steam technology ombined with Pro-Keratin technology to style your hair instead of the traditional heated plates. Think snag-free, smooth styling with a glossy finish. After 15 uses, the brand found the Steampod caused 78% less damage to hair compared with a regular straightener. We’re sold.

Buy now

Ready for a great year in hair?

With these hair heroes on the scene, 2020 is looking pretty sweet to us.