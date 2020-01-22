Marie Claire Hair Awards: Styling Winners

Keep calm and your hair in check with these heroes
Are you having ‘a good hair day’? It seems like a silly question until you take into account the boost in confidence, wellbeing and positive mindset when our hair looks amazing.
We’re all living at a faster pace so time-saving styling products are more important than ever before. Thankfully, these advances in technology mean we can now get the same professional results – FAST – within the realms of our own home.
Read on for the best styling products from the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020…
Best Heat Protector
Winner: Redken Extreme Play Safe
There’s not much this leave-in treatment for damaged hair can’t do (except, perhaps, cook you dinner). Formulated with plant protein, a few squirts will protect your strands from heat, strengthen them to reduce breakage and gives your look staying power.
Buy it now
Best Split End Treatment
Winner: System Professionals CC Perfects Ends
At one time the only way to get rid of split ends was with a pair of scissors. Now this styling cream seals frayed ends together from root to tip until your next wash. Think your sleekest blow-dry to date.
Buy it now
Best Styling Product For Afro Hair
Winner: Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Finishing Mist
Want curls that look smooth, defined and spiralled? This finishing spray glides through kinks like a knife through butter, adds shine and tames frizz – all without dragging down bounce.
Buy it now
Best Curl Enhancer
Winner: Evo Liquid Rollers Curl Balm
We guarantee you’ll end up on better terms with your curly hair after using this. The hold is neither crispy nor sticky and the fresh floral scent deserves a special mention, too, as it’s like you’ve misted your hair in perfume.
Buy it now
Best Hairspray
Winner: Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray
If you want gravity-defying hold until your next shampoo, look no further than this hairspray.
Buy it now
Best Volumiser
Winner: Batiste Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo & Volume
Not only does it give hair a second wind the next day, it also beefs up fine strands without leaving behind a sticky film so you can still comb your fingers through it. Win-win.
Buy it now
Best Hair Oil
Winner: Moroccan Oil Original Treatment
This cult hair oil with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamins nourishes, tames flyaways and restores lustre without giving you the type of greasy hair you could fry an egg on.
Buy it now
Best Blow Dry Product
Winner: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Humidity doesn’t stand a chance against this powerful spray. Like a sophisticated trench coat for your hair, polymers in the formula are activated by heat and wrap around each strand to prevent candyfloss fuzz for up to 72 hours.
Buy it now
Best Dry Shampoo
Winner: Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
Latest Stories
Two ingredients work invisibly to perk up second-day hair: rice starch absorbs oil and bulks up flat roots while oat milk moisturises and softens. You can’t even tell it’s there when you touch your hair.
Buy it now
Best Texturizer
Winner: Sachajuan Ocean Mist Hairspray
While most salt sprays freeze strands into crispy beachy waves, this is the best example of one that gives hair piecy, touchable, lived-in texture.
Buy it now
Best Grooming Balm
Winner: Fudge Urban Matte Wax
The ultimate non-shiny, non-sticky wax for that messed up look that he loves, which also doesn’t compromise on all-day hold.
Buy it now
Easy as.