I tried the new Fenty mascara and I reckon you’ll love it as much as I do

Rihanna's Full Frontal Mascara drops on the 16th of January

I’m going to hold my hands up here and admit that I’m a bit of a fusspot when it comes to what I think is the best mascara.

Sure, there are a lot of good ones out there, but it takes a lot to get me to stray from my old faithful, Bobbi Brown’s Smokey Eye. (Glossier’s Lash Slick is one of the few I’ll happily use in its place.)

So when I heard Rihanna was finally launching a mascara within her eponymous make-up line, Fenty Beauty, I sat up in my seat a little. The woman is a perfectionist, and so my expectations were high from the woman who created my favourite bronzer.

The new Full Frontal Mascara from Fenty Beauty promises to define, curl, lengthen, volumise and be water-resistent – so it’s ticking all the boxes here.

First thing’s first, the brush. It’s fat on one side and flat on the other, a bit like someone sat on a traditional brush head. On my first use I found I could get right into the root of my lashes to add length and definition – thumbs up.

My reservation with a lot of mascaras that promise to volumise is that often you’ll get super clumpy results. Not here, of course – your lashes deinitely appear thicker, but without being caked in product or your lashes being glued together. As to whether my lashes were lifted and longer, you can see for yourself below.

It goes without saying that I’m already a big fan, and this might just be a permanent addition to my make-up bag when I want a little more ‘oomph’ to my lashes.

Fenty Mascara Before and After

Ri-Ri, I’m sold.

This one is sure to be a sell out, so be sure you add to Boots or Harvey Nichols basket on January the 16th.