Christmas beauty gift sets – the ultimate gift guide

From gifts for the beauty beginner to the makeup maximalist, we've got you covered

We need to talk about Christmas presents. Yes, really. In that marathon known as Christmas shopping, preparation is key. Besides, isn’t it better to spread the cost of your Christmas haul over a couple of pay days?! That’s what we thought. Besides, everyone LOVES Christmas beauty gift sets. And we love buying them. (For other people. Well, mostly…)

But be warned, it’s a gift-set minefield out there. So luckily for you, we’ve been jolly helpful and done the work for you; rounding up the best of the bunch.

You. Are. Welcome. Happy Christmas.

Dry January is punishment enough without dry hair, too. This gift set of hydrating hero products is great both for hair reeling from the assault of party season styling, and for maintaining colour between trips to the salon.

Dead of winter doesn’t have to mean you look dead, too. Grab yourself a Christmas glow with this toolkit that includes priming spray, tanning water and an eraser to take it all off. Summer is a long way off, so fake it ’til you make it.

It might look almost too nice to use, but it smells too good not to (here’s looking at you, geranium), and pulls together two of the brand’s most luxurious products in a lovely, reusable amenity case. Beauty gifting just got serious.

The ultimate first aid kit for a night off from the Christmas party circuit, this replenishing set includes the brand’s cult Hot Cloth Cleanser, as well as their Instant Boost Skin Tonic, Skin Repair moisturiser, a nourishing lip balm and two cotton cloths. Our skincare regime has never looked so easy.

There’s love and then there’s love so selfless that you’re willing to give a gift like this away. This collection of lip, eye and cheek products is everything you need to create a Christmas party look with pop.

£119 worth of nourishing skincare hero-products for £65? Reader, this is not a drill. This replenishing set includes everything you need to soothe sore winter skin and get your glow back. The perfect gift for mum.

Is there anything Fearne Cotton can’t do? Apparently not. She’s turned her hand to beauty and it does not disappoint. This wind-down bath and body set has everything you need for a luxury night’s kip. Buy it for the teenager in your life and you’ll never be more popular.

Let your work wife know how much you appreciate her with this trio of desk-side essentials, perfect to keep within reach for impromptu evening plans.

What makes a better gift than a candle? Well, twelve candles, obviously. And it doesn’t get better than this set of luxurious minis, each one the differently-scented annual pine candle formulated by Diptyque every year since 2007. (That’s one for every day of the 12 days of Christmas!)

Is there any gift greater than the gift of good hair? We don’t think so, either. Pop this in your bag next time you’re in the salon to make someone who’s been very good this year very happy.

Not all beauty gifts are made equal, and topping our most-wanted list is this radiance-boosting set of rich, nourishing products to see you through the winter. The set includes a full-sized pot of the brand’s cult Renaissance Mask, and two deluxe-sized cleansing and moisturising minis. It’s almost too good to give away.

Good hair is for life, not just for Christmas. This straightener and hairdryer duo from our favourite hair-smoothing brand creates the salon look at home. Plus it comes with a three-year guarantee and if you add up all the money you’ll save on blow-dries in that time… well, it’s basically a bargain.

The perfect Christmas pout has been streamlined with this lip kit of lipstick, lip pencil and lip glass that any loved one, young or old, would be delighted to find under the tree.

Try as they might, nobody does home fragrance quite like Jo Malone. Show someone how much you really love them with this luxurious trio of candles in some of the brand’s most iconic scents. What’s more, it’s beautifully packaged – saving you half the legwork.

Get yourself in the good books of your Christmas party hostess with this trio of bath and shower treats that will sit pretty in any guest bathroom. Not to mention, they smell amazing; we love the Geranium & Rhubarb body lotion.

From anti-ageing to antibacterial, give your loved one all the benefits of rosehip this year.

One thing’s for sure, Christmas will be smelling, looking and feeling great with these beauty gift sets on the scene.

Which is your favourite?