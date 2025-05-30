I Tried a Nine Perfect Strangers-Style Psychedelic Retreat as a Total Newbie – and It Was Seriously Eye-Opening

I’ve just finished watching the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, and as a self-confessed wellness enthusiast, the first thing I did was search for psychedelic retreats. It seems I’m not alone: Google Trends data shows that searches for psychedelic therapy in the UK have soared by 510% over the past five years, and the country is the top searcher globally for 'psychedelic retreats.' Some of the conditions trending alongside psychedelic therapy over the past 12 months in the UK include psychological trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression.

And the science is starting to catch up. In a landmark 2020 study published in JAMA Psychiatry, researchers found that a single high-dose psilocybin session (found in mushrooms), combined with psychological support, led to rapid and significant reductions in major depressive symptoms, with many patients experiencing lasting relief. Could the show’s luxurious, mind-bending retreat experience be closer to reality than we think? With a growing number of people interested in wellness trends, biohacking and alternative therapies, it might not be as far-fetched as it seems.

My first wellness retreat completely transformed me. So when I heard Nine Perfect Strangers was back for a second season – and that I could have a sneak peek before it dropped on Prime Video – and even try a version of this psychedelic experience myself, it’s safe to say I was intrigued. After speaking with Professor David Nutt and diving deeper into the new season, I’m left wondering: will psychedelic wellness retreats be the future of wellness? And most importantly: do they work, and are they safe?

I tried a Nine Perfect Strangers type wellness retreat - these are my honest thoughts

How do psychedelics and psilocybin mushrooms work?

According to a landmark study , psychedelics – including psilocybin (found in magic mushrooms), LSD, and DMT – primarily work by activating the brain’s serotonin 2A receptors. This activation increases communication between brain regions that usually don’t interact, creating what researchers have called “enhanced global connectivity.” In other words, as Professor David Nutt explains, the brain’s usual barriers come down, and new pathways light up, offering “new solutions to old problems.”

Research also shows that psilocybin disrupts the brain’s default mode network – the part of the brain that keeps us stuck in repetitive thoughts and behaviours. In quieting this network, the brain becomes more flexible and open, allowing for fresh insights and emotional breakthroughs. Studies suggest this increased brain flexibility might explain why psychedelics can help with depression, PTSD, and addiction.

Additionally, there’s promising evidence that psychedelics boost neuroplasticity – the brain’s ability to forge new connections and adapt. This could be the key to their long-term mental health benefits. “They’re not party drugs,” Professor Nutt says. “They’re mind medicines, and they need to be taken in safe, supported environments.”

A post shared by Nine Perfect Strangers (@9strangershulu) A photo posted by on

What are the benefits of psychedelics?

The brain’s new-found flexibility after a psychedelic experience is more than just fascinating science, it’s also translating into real-world mental health breakthroughs. Research has shown that for people suffering from depression, anxiety symptoms, PTSD, and even addiction, psychedelic therapy can be beneficial.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A groundbreaking 2020 study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that a single high-dose psilocybin session, combined with psychological support, led to rapid and substantial reductions in depressive symptoms. Similarly, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers reported that two sessions of psilocybin-assisted therapy resulted in significant relief for people with treatment-resistant depression, with many participants experiencing a full remission of symptoms.

I asked Dr. Bijal Chheda-Varma, Consultant Psychologist and Founder of Nos Curare , why more people with trauma and depression are turning to psychedelic retreats and therapies. She explains:

“Both conditions often present in severe and enduring presentations, take significant time in therapy and medication to treat. This, along with treatment-resistant presentations, can benefit from a psychedelic approach. Psychedelics work fast on aspects of brain chemistry, as well as neural pathways to ‘rewire’ people’s experiences of trauma and clinical presentation of depression. Finally, research has validated the use of psychedelics and provided evidence of their efficacy in both disorders.”

So, while the image of luxury wellness retreats like Nine Perfect Strangers might seem fantastical, there’s a real foundation of science and hope behind it. The question now isn’t whether these treatments work, it’s how we can harness them safely and effectively.

Are there any risks that come with taking psychedelics?

Although there’s an ever-growing body of evidence (and plenty of buzz) around the mental health benefits of psychedelics, it’s crucial to remember that these substances are still illegal in the UK. Any use should only ever happen under the guidance of a licensed professional. As Dr. Bijal Chheda-Varma, Consultant Psychologist and Founder of Nos Curare, puts it:

“There are risks to any modality of help and treatment if done without licensed and qualified professionals. Before treatments, it’s important to be guided by professionals to record symptoms and learn about how the disorders manifest. After treatment, it’s important to book regular monitoring sessions to ensure that individuals don’t relapse into their symptoms.”

And for some people, psychedelic therapy just isn’t an option. Professor David Nutt stresses: “For people who are psychotic or have first-degree family members with psychosis (brothers, sisters, mothers, children), it can provoke or aggravate psychosis.” Plus, a reminder that yes, they are illegal and should not be used recreationally, "they’re not party drugs, they’re mind medicines.”

A systematic review of case reports published in Psychological Medicine found rare but credible links between psychedelic use and serious mental health issues, such as psychosis. Another study flagged that combining psychedelics with medications like lithium can heighten the risk of seizures.

So yes, there’s a lot of hope, but also real risks that can’t be ignored. If you’re thinking about psychedelic therapy, the safest path is to work with a qualified professional who can guide you through the experience and monitor your progress.

A post shared by Nine Perfect Strangers (@9strangershulu) A photo posted by on

My retreat review

I spent the day at Beaverbrook with eight strangers, but unlike the TV show, there were no psychedelic trips involved. Our day started with a fascinating talk by Professor David Nutt, who explained how psychedelics work and why, although illegal in the UK, they’re being taken seriously in clinical studies for treating PTSD and depression.

From there, it was all about calming down and tuning in. First, we set an intention, mine? To (really try to) let go of any stress and be open with the strangers I’d just met. (Full disclosure: I already knew two of them.) Next, we tried sound and light therapy (no, I’ve never done mushrooms, but it felt as trippy as I imagine they’d be). I couldn’t believe it when our facilitator told us that if we opened our eyes, all we’d see was a white light, and the kaleidoscopic patterns were all in our minds. After just 15 minutes, I felt instantly more relaxed, and I’ll definitely be heading for a Roxiva session now I’m home.

Then, as seen in Nine Perfect Strangers, we went foraging through Beaverbrook’s lush grounds. Shoes off, hands in the dirt, eating wild leaves – turns out, connecting to nature really does do wonders. And yes, I’m a sucker for believing everything is a sign from the universe (which, on this foraging walk, it was).

The day ended with a massage, and yes, I felt like Nicole Kidman straight out of Nine Perfect Strangers. Will I continue to binge-watch the series? Absolutely. Will I be seeking out a psychedelic retreat anytime soon? After wanting to live my Nine Perfect Strangers life IRL since the first season, I think I’ll wait until I can try one safely in the UK. Until then, I’ll enjoy it through the series instead. I definitely won’t be trying psychedelics at a festival anytime soon. But this drug-free, luxury retreat version? Very much here for it.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.

Shop MC UK wellness essentials, here: