Easy Escapes: Keen to soak up the wellness-focused side of Ibiza? You can’t go wrong at Ocean Drive Talamanca

I’ve always wanted to go to Ibiza before my 30th birthday. The Spanish island is revered as a hedonistic, picturesque paradise, complete with unbeatable sunsets, Med-fresh seafood, and more party locations than you can count. I’ve heard many a story of world-famous DJS playing once-in-a-lifetime sets at iconic destinations spanning Pacha to Pikes, and long heard friends and colleagues rave about the location as a must-visit.

One of the Balearic islands and an archipelago of Spain in the Mediterranean Sea, Ibiza Old Town and Sant Antoni are well-known as hotspots, but what you don’t read much about before you visit are the quiet coastal villages, hilltop destinations and sandy, cove-speckled beaches.

That’s why, when an invite to stay in Talamanca - arguably a quieter part of the island, but a beautiful one nonetheless - landed in my inbox just a few months shy of my 30th birthday, I was all ears. It wasn’t quite for a party weekender; rather, to stay at the recently renovated Ocean Drive Talamanca hotel, which had signed on as the official hotel partner for the annual Ibiza Marathon that weekend, of which I took part.

While many may not picture Ibiza as a wellness destination, our trip proved quite the opposite. We enjoyed four blissful days of running, swimming, massages and sound baths, all from the comfort of a hotel that really puts the five-star in five stars. The visit was once in a lifetime, and the hotel itself near faultless. So, if you’re looking for an effortlessly stylish, comfortable and chill hotel for your next European trip, keep scrolling to read my full review. I’ll certainly be visiting again soon…

Ocean Drive Talamanca is, hands down, one of the nicest hotels I’ve had the pleasure of staying at - your guide

The vibes

A short 15 or so minute drive from Ibiza Airport, you’re made to feel immediately at home at Ocean Drive the second you step in the door. We were met with a welcome glass of bubbles and checked in with ease, and the staff also had the good grace of letting us head up to our room around five hours early - a treat after an early morning of travelling.

With 117 rooms on offer, there’s plenty to choose from, but all promise to be modern, sleek and refined with a contemporary Mediterranean touch. And ours was certainly that - spacious, well-designed and stylish, it had a ridiculously comfortable king-sized bed, sea-view balcony, and lounge area, too. Housekeepers left thoughtful touches each day - sweet treats upon arrival, dried lavender on our pillows, and notes with poems on.

Ambient music seems to flow through the hotel at all hours, and there’s a calm, relaxed feel about the place. One of our favourite spots to unwind was next to the pool with an Aperol Spritz in hand.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ocean Drive)

The facilities

Effortlessly stylish, modern and accommodating, the hotel itself is kitted out with contemporary pine furniture, slick light fittings and artwork from local talent.

There are three pools, two pool bars and a rooftop sun deck, not to mention a small but sufficiently stocked gym and both a ground-level and rooftop restaurant, too. Don’t miss out on their massage offering, either - I had an absolutely dreamy experience during mine, where my masseuse combined sound therapy with traditional sports massage techniques to ease muscle tension and melt away stress. They also offer on-site hair, make up and manicure treatments - pampering yourself never looked so easy.

Do make use of the concierge team, if you visit - Maria was friendly, accommodating and on hand for our trip to make sure we had everything we needed. If you’re considering booking the destination for the Ibiza Marathon next year, they also offer private transfers to and from the race, which made race day itself far less stressful.

Location-wise, I can’t fault it - you’re a 10-minute drive or 40-minute walk from the historical Old Town and minutes from the marina, where there are a whole host of restaurants, bars, and world-renowned nighttime venues to explore. That said, they do have private chauffeur services, Fiat 500 cars, a helicopter charter, a boat charter, and motorcycle hire available, too, not to mention an 80-car garage, too. TLDR: There’s plenty of ways to get around if you’d rather not walk.

Keen to go out out? Simply ask at the front desk or concierge about their VIP Access to clubs, including the world-renowned Lío, Pacha and Ushuaïa.

A post shared by Ocean Drive Talamanca (@oceandrivetalamanca) A photo posted by on

The food

We were quite blown away by the food at Ocean Drive, and testament to the level of effort and care we experienced for our whole trip, they had a dedicated specials menu the weekend we stayed, designed to fuel runners ahead of the race (think pesto pasta, pan con tomate, and more).

Breakfast can be enjoyed downstairs or on their roof terrace, and has a wide selection of fresh fruits, pastries, breads, vegetables, meats and eggs - there’s even an entire gluten-free section and nuts, seeds and spreads wall (ideal for curating the perfect granola bowl). If you don’t fancy a buffet-style breakfast, you can also order off the menu - we opted for the Spanish omelette and pancakes most mornings, and neither disappointed.

Come dinner time, the stars of the show at their Up and Down restaurant were the Buratta salad, served with fresh, juicy tomatoes and local olive oil, and all of the fish dishes - almost decadently flavourful.

The highlight of our trip, bar how blissfully relaxing the hotel was, was our Sunday night dinner at nearby Hostal La Torre . It’s a bit of a drive from the hotel - around 30 minutes or so, nestled in the hills on the west coast of the island - but well worth it for the breathtaking sea views and uninterrupted sunsets you can enjoy. Promising to encapsulate the authentic Ibicenco spirit, its quiet yet buzzy atmosphere was really magical and made our final evening memorable. Picture spicy margaritas made with their own in-house liqueur, the best Padron peppers of the trip and a tuna tonata that I’m still thinking about (a must-try, if you go), and you’re on the right track.

Post race, we also enjoyed a moreish and delicious meal at La Cava, a tapas and cocktail bar that also has a delicatessen next door. The staff were unbelievably friendly and the food fresh as anything, making it a sure-fire “add to list” for next time you’re in the Ibiza Old Town.

(Image credit: Ocean Drive)

The need to know

Standard rooms at Ocean Drive Talamanca start from £300 per night, which includes breakfast, service charges and VAT. It's worth noting, too, that direct bookings get a best price guarantee, complimentary early check-in and late check-out if available, a welcome drink and a flexible cancellation policy.