Reviewed: Charlotte Street Hotel Offers a Boutique Stay With Parisian Flair in the Heart of Artsy Fitzrovia

Charlotte Street has a vibrant history. The Bohemian hub has long attracted a colourful crowd of artists, intellectuals and restaurateurs, with the famous Fitzroy Tavern a meeting point for literary greats like George Orwell and Dylan Tavern. Today, it remains one of London's prettiest and most eclectic streets, peppered with buzzy restaurants and independent businesses that manage to foster a sense of community in the hectic metropolis.

Standing proud in the centre of Charlotte Street, the Charlotte Street Hotel is dressed in sage green, with signature striped awnings and elegant seating. Its entrance is framed by two pastel-coloured lamp posts, which add an inviting glow after dark. One of London's best hotels for design fans, the boutique bolthole could be straight out of a Wes Anderson film, inviting passers-by to stop and admire its dreamy facade.

And stepping inside feels appropriately surreal, with Oscar Bar and Restaurant on the ground floor transporting guests back to a bygone era of white gloves and elegant glassware. On the walls you'll see colourful artwork inspired by the Bloomsbury Set, a group of creatives including Virginia Woolf, that congregated in the area in the early 20th Century, with a large mural of London life by British artist Alexander Hollweg dominating the space. Kit Kemp, the hotel's interior designer, is clearly a fan of dopamine decor.

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It's this slightly fantastical experience that makes The Charlotte Street Hotel one of the most beloved hotels in London. The classic hotel opened in Fitzrovia in 2000 and is the third property from the now hugely successful Firmdale Hotels group. Since its '00s launch, the Charlotte Street Hotel has retained a steady stream of visitors, whether that's Londoners looking for a stylish place to drink and dine, colleagues who favour a more relaxed location for a business meeting, or out-of-towners seeking a luxurious base to explore the capital.

ROOMS

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Rooms at The Charlotte Street hotel may be slightly pricier than your typical London hotel—but with good reason. Each of the hotel's 52 rooms is individually designed by Kit Kemp, the mastermind behind the rest of the hotel's playful spaces, and features bright, bold colours and patterned textiles that feel like artwork rather than interior design. The actual artwork on the walls is of high calibre, featuring artists associated with the early Bloomsbury movement such as Vanessa Bell, Roger Fry and Alexander Hollweg. This eclectic mix of modern art, textures, patterns, and colours gives rooms at The Charlotte Street Hotel a lived-in luxury; an antidote to the more generic hotel rooms guests sometimes encounter in five-star hotels.

Beds are plush and comfy, dressed in high-quality linens with bold, patterned headboards, while bathrooms are clad in granite, mahogany, and glass and feature luxe toiletries from RIKRAK by Kit Kemp. For a real treat, the split-level Loft Suites are spectacular, offering a free-standing tub, walk-in shower and views over London's rooftops.

FOOD & DRINKS

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Oscar Bar and Restaurant pays tribute to a nearby private cinema that screens Academy-worthy films. The front section is the bar area, serving unique cocktails and an extensive wine list. It's the ideal place to enjoy a festive glass of champagne, or you could retreat to one of the armchairs in the hotel's cosy library, complete with a roaring open fire. The warmer months invite guests to live out a Parisian daydream, sipping fizz on the pastel-hued front terrace and watching the world go by.

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The bistro restaurant, situated at the back of the hotel, offers more formal dining with talented Head Chef Ben Porter at the helm. The restaurant serves modern European classics such as pancetta-wrapped monkfish, roast rack of lamb with fondant potato, black cabbage, and bagna càuda, or sticky black cod. Oscar always looks busy, with a reputation for fine dining and a lively atmosphere, bringing in crowds every day of the week who are looking to experience a little Parisienne café culture in Fitzrovia.

(Image credit: Charlotte Street Hotel)

In the bar, you'll find a cocktail menu as creative as the surroundings. Perch on a humbug-striped stool at the hotel's glitzy bar and sip on a Salome's Whisper (basil vodka, Benedictine, lemon, sugar syrup, and aquafaba), Lady Windermere (Tokaji Late Harvest, Tanqueray, Saint-Germain, lime, and fresh mint), or the signature Lady Charlotte (gin, maraschino, apricot, lemon, sugar, egg white).

ACTIVITIES

At the Charlotte Street Hotel, you're right in the heartland of London's restaurant scene. The many bustling bars and glamorous restaurants of Soho and Mayfair are a short walk away, but if you want something closer to the hotel, the options are still strong. Hakkasan, a Michelin-starred uber-glamorous Chinese restaurant, is a short stroll away on Hanway Place, while Charlotte Street itself boasts Roka, a modern Japanese restaurant, and The Ninth, a buzzing contemporary French and Mediterranean bistro.

(Image credit: Charlotte Street Hotel)

Oscar also serves an ‘Afternoon Tea with a Twist’. The 'Indulge menu' allows guests to add three miniature cocktails to their tea, with non-alcoholic options available too. Guests can enjoy their scones and finer sandwiches in the drawing room or the hotel's restaurant.

At the hotel, you'll find a fitness centre and a sauna available to guests. There's no official spa, but guests can opt for a treatment in their room, whether that's a facial, massage, reflexology or a touch of grooming, organised through Soholistic. There's also a private screening room where guests can enjoy recent releases, classic cinema and Christmassy films during the festive period.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at the Charlotte Street Hotel start at £390 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: 15-17 Charlotte St., London W1T 1RJ