Easy Escapes: 1 Hotel Mayfair fuses nature and luxury with pioneering sustainability credentials in London's most prestigious neighbourhood
An oasis of calm in the heart of London.
1 Hotel Mayfair brings the outside in with a biophilia-inspired design, using natural materials within its soft and understated décor. But this homage to nature goes far beyond creating a calming aesthetic, with a true commitment to sustainability reflected in every facet of the hotel.
Situated in the city's heart opposite London institutions The Ritz and The Wolseley, newbie 1 Hotel Mayfair brings something fresh and dynamic to one of London's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Opened in July 2023, 1 Hotel Mayfair is the UK flagship for the nature-inspired luxury hotel brand — and has the advantage of being designed and built in a new age of understanding around sustainability and what that means in hospitality.
1 Hotel Mayfair and its grounds house over 1,300 plants with living foliage climbing its walls and making for a spectacular first impression. 1 Hotel describes itself as a "mission-driven" luxury lifestyle hotel brand. This ethos is reflected in the hotel's details — from the sustainable building materials and organic produce in the restaurants to the helpful notes left for guests around the hotel on saving energy and being more conscious. Behind the hotel's polished veneer, the attention to detail when it comes to being eco-conscious continues, with a combined heat and power system that produces electricity and saves on gas use, while a specialised lighting system enables energy efficiency.
Considering booking a UK staycation soon and keen to read more about about 1 Hotel Mayfair? Below, we share more detail about its plush bedrooms and sprawling suites (including the biggest one-bedroom suite in Mayfair), the luxurious dining options. the well-designed guest spaces - and, of course, the eco credentials that make this one of London's leading hotels when it comes to sustainable practices.
THE ROOMS
1 Hotel Mayfair houses 181 rooms, including 44 luxurious suites - four of which are signature suites. The décor of the nature-inspired rooms is a minimalist's dream, fusing soft neutral shades with hand-chiselled stone, natural wood and muted finishes, inviting in light and giving the rooms a spacious feel (yes, even in the standard rooms that aren't quite as roomy as the suites). As in the case of the rest of 1 Hotel Mayfair, plants are a prominent feature.
The suites at 1 Hotel Mayfair are incredibly impressive, taking the same formula as the hotel's standard rooms with extra space and some luxurious extras. The signature suites and penthouse offer in-room spa treatments, private personal training sessions and fitness classes including yoga and Pilates for those wishing to stretch out and unwind after travelling.
For those who favour a pre-dinner cocktail or nightcap, suites come well equipped with beautifully designed minibars housing fine wines and premium spirits, including X Muse Vodka, Stagg Bourbon, and 1942 Tequila, as well as cocktail kits and snacks sourced from local producers. Glassware enthusiasts will note the stylish John Jenkins and Mark Thomas glasses, too.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
For something truly spectacular, the Green Park Penthouse is the largest one-bedroom suite in Mayfair. Don't miss its light artwork, created by leather specialist Jesse Noy and British lighting company Northern Lights. As a bonus, guests of the Green Park Penthouse Suite can enjoy Dovetail's Michellin-starred cuisine in the seclusion of their suite’s private dining room. Prices at the Green Park Penthouse start at £15,000 per night.
FOOD & DRINKS
The food and drink offering at 1 Hotel Mayfair is one of the hotel's biggest draws. Dover Yard is a sumptuous cocktail bar overlooking the hotel's botanical gardens with cocktails as expertly crafted as you would expect for a thriving bar in Mayfair.
You can grab some light bites (think oysters, Isle of Wight tomato panzanella salad, and, if you're feeling extra luxurious, caviar) and sip on new takes on old classics, like a Garden Sour that combines smokey mescal with Green Chartreuse and parsley syrup, or their Lilac Martini, a fresh combination Liqueur De Grandmond, St Germain and gooseberry cordial with citrus notes.
But the real star is Dovetale, the hotel's restaurant headed up by two-Michelin-starred Chef Tom Sellers serving up European classics with a fresh twist. The menu champions local suppliers and celebrates the seasons with a thoughtful approach to ingredients and a focus on sustainable, organic produce.
THE ACTIVITIES
First and foremost, the spa at 1 Hotel Mayfair is one of the most coveted in the area. Those who are in the know about UK spas will recognise the Bamford brand from its Cotswolds home at Daylesford Organic Farm. Created by Carole Bamford in the English countryside, Bamford has found a home at 1 Hotel Mayfair, bringing a holistic approach to wellness to the hotel, using natural and organic ingredients within the treatments and its products. The Field House is a fully-equipped gym located on the first floor with a view of Dover Street.
The hotel has a busy schedule of events for guests to take part in, from wellness pop-ups and community dog walks, to music events and panel talks with guest speakers who align with the hotel's ethos. For the full calendar, take a look at the 1 Hotel Mayfair's website.
Green Park is a stone's throw away and one of the most beautiful parks in London, with 40 acres of woodlands and parkland to explore. Mayfair's buzzy restaurant scene is also on the hotel's doorstep.
Try Bacchanalia for extravagant dining from the creator of Annabel's and The Ivy, or The Maine Mayfair for delicious seafood platters and late-night jazz. Apricity is a zero-waste restaurant with a focus on sourcing sustainable ingredients from small-scale farmers and producers. Apricity was awarded a Michelin Green Star in 2023 for its commitment to sustainability. For those who need to work remotely from the hotel, downstairs cafe Neighbours is a welcoming co-working space.
THE NEED TO KNOWS
Rooms at the 1 Hotel Mayfair start at £500 and you can book through the hotel's website or by phone at 020 3988 0055.
Suites start from £800 per night.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Mat Pilates promises to deliver studio-worthy results from home - 7 ways to make it seriously effective, from top trainers
We like the sound of this one.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
Everyone’s carrying animal print bags right now and I can see why
Your intro buy into the new season trends
By Jazzria Harris
-
Hooked on hype: why we're turning to trends today more than ever
And how it may come to a halt very soon
By Lauren Cunningham
-
Flight attendant shares 'evil' passenger habit that we've all done at least once
Oops.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Questioning my life decisions in the Caribbean: I’m just a girl being asked to work a 40-hour week
How just 5 days of Caribbean island hopping made me consider leaving London in search of the soft life
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
The 5 star Disneyland Hotel isn’t just for kids - it’s for spa-loving, fine-dining adults too
What it’s really like inside Disneyland Paris’ ultra-luxury offering
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There are two plane seats you should never book according to a flight attendant
Completely avoid this one
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Hot tubs, private pubs and seal-watching from your living room - these are Vrbo's Holiday Homes of the Year
Impressive is an understatement
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Wellness Escapes: Why W Costa Navarino will forever be one of my go-to holiday destinations
Already dreaming of a summer getaway? Bookmark this one for later.
By Ally Head
-
Why Windjammer Landing in St. Lucia needs to be on your luxury travel bucket list
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There's an easy way to double your annual leave and enjoy 55 days off next year
Actual magic.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde