Easy Escapes: 1 Hotel Mayfair fuses nature and luxury with pioneering sustainability credentials in London's most prestigious neighbourhood

1 Hotel Mayfair brings the outside in with a biophilia-inspired design, using natural materials within its soft and understated décor. But this homage to nature goes far beyond creating a calming aesthetic, with a true commitment to sustainability reflected in every facet of the hotel.

Situated in the city's heart opposite London institutions The Ritz and The Wolseley, newbie 1 Hotel Mayfair brings something fresh and dynamic to one of London's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Opened in July 2023, 1 Hotel Mayfair is the UK flagship for the nature-inspired luxury hotel brand — and has the advantage of being designed and built in a new age of understanding around sustainability and what that means in hospitality.

1 Hotel Mayfair and its grounds house over 1,300 plants with living foliage climbing its walls and making for a spectacular first impression. 1 Hotel describes itself as a "mission-driven" luxury lifestyle hotel brand. This ethos is reflected in the hotel's details — from the sustainable building materials and organic produce in the restaurants to the helpful notes left for guests around the hotel on saving energy and being more conscious. Behind the hotel's polished veneer, the attention to detail when it comes to being eco-conscious continues, with a combined heat and power system that produces electricity and saves on gas use, while a specialised lighting system enables energy efficiency.

1 Hotel Mayfair's lobby area (Image credit: 1 Hotel Mayfair/Mikkel Vang)

Considering booking a UK staycation soon and keen to read more about about 1 Hotel Mayfair? Below, we share more detail about its plush bedrooms and sprawling suites (including the biggest one-bedroom suite in Mayfair), the luxurious dining options. the well-designed guest spaces - and, of course, the eco credentials that make this one of London's leading hotels when it comes to sustainable practices.

THE ROOMS

A Courtyard King room at 1 Hotel Mayfair (Image credit: 1 Hotel Mayfair/Milo Brown)

1 Hotel Mayfair houses 181 rooms, including 44 luxurious suites - four of which are signature suites. The décor of the nature-inspired rooms is a minimalist's dream, fusing soft neutral shades with hand-chiselled stone, natural wood and muted finishes, inviting in light and giving the rooms a spacious feel (yes, even in the standard rooms that aren't quite as roomy as the suites). As in the case of the rest of 1 Hotel Mayfair, plants are a prominent feature.

The suites at 1 Hotel Mayfair are incredibly impressive, taking the same formula as the hotel's standard rooms with extra space and some luxurious extras. The signature suites and penthouse offer in-room spa treatments, private personal training sessions and fitness classes including yoga and Pilates for those wishing to stretch out and unwind after travelling.

For those who favour a pre-dinner cocktail or nightcap, suites come well equipped with beautifully designed minibars housing fine wines and premium spirits, including X Muse Vodka, Stagg Bourbon, and 1942 Tequila, as well as cocktail kits and snacks sourced from local producers. Glassware enthusiasts will note the stylish John Jenkins and Mark Thomas glasses, too.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Green Park Penthouse at 1 Hotel Mayfair (Image credit: 1 Hotel Mayfair/Mikkel Vang)

For something truly spectacular, the Green Park Penthouse is the largest one-bedroom suite in Mayfair. Don't miss its light artwork, created by leather specialist Jesse Noy and British lighting company Northern Lights. As a bonus, guests of the Green Park Penthouse Suite can enjoy Dovetail's Michellin-starred cuisine in the seclusion of their suite’s private dining room. Prices at the Green Park Penthouse start at £15,000 per night.

FOOD & DRINKS

1 Hotel Mayfair's Dovetail restaurant (Image credit: 1 Hotel Mayfair/Mikkel Vang)

The food and drink offering at 1 Hotel Mayfair is one of the hotel's biggest draws. Dover Yard is a sumptuous cocktail bar overlooking the hotel's botanical gardens with cocktails as expertly crafted as you would expect for a thriving bar in Mayfair.

You can grab some light bites (think oysters, Isle of Wight tomato panzanella salad, and, if you're feeling extra luxurious, caviar) and sip on new takes on old classics, like a Garden Sour that combines smokey mescal with Green Chartreuse and parsley syrup, or their Lilac Martini, a fresh combination Liqueur De Grandmond, St Germain and gooseberry cordial with citrus notes.

1 Hotel Mayfair's Dovetail restaurant (Image credit: 1 Hotel Mayfair)

But the real star is Dovetale, the hotel's restaurant headed up by two-Michelin-starred Chef Tom Sellers serving up European classics with a fresh twist. The menu champions local suppliers and celebrates the seasons with a thoughtful approach to ingredients and a focus on sustainable, organic produce.

THE ACTIVITIES

1 Hotel Mayfair's exterior (Image credit: 1 Hotel Mayfair/Mikkel Vang)

First and foremost, the spa at 1 Hotel Mayfair is one of the most coveted in the area. Those who are in the know about UK spas will recognise the Bamford brand from its Cotswolds home at Daylesford Organic Farm. Created by Carole Bamford in the English countryside, Bamford has found a home at 1 Hotel Mayfair, bringing a holistic approach to wellness to the hotel, using natural and organic ingredients within the treatments and its products. The Field House is a fully-equipped gym located on the first floor with a view of Dover Street.

The hotel has a busy schedule of events for guests to take part in, from wellness pop-ups and community dog walks, to music events and panel talks with guest speakers who align with the hotel's ethos. For the full calendar, take a look at the 1 Hotel Mayfair's website.

Neighbours cafe at 1 Hotel Mayfair (Image credit: 1 Hotel Mayfair/Mikkel Vang)

Green Park is a stone's throw away and one of the most beautiful parks in London, with 40 acres of woodlands and parkland to explore. Mayfair's buzzy restaurant scene is also on the hotel's doorstep.

Try Bacchanalia for extravagant dining from the creator of Annabel's and The Ivy, or The Maine Mayfair for delicious seafood platters and late-night jazz. Apricity is a zero-waste restaurant with a focus on sourcing sustainable ingredients from small-scale farmers and producers. Apricity was awarded a Michelin Green Star in 2023 for its commitment to sustainability. For those who need to work remotely from the hotel, downstairs cafe Neighbours is a welcoming co-working space.

THE NEED TO KNOWS

1 Hotel Mayfair's Dover Yard (Image credit: 1 Hotel Mayfair)

Rooms at the 1 Hotel Mayfair start at £500 and you can book through the hotel's website or by phone at 020 3988 0055.

Suites start from £800 per night.