Reviewed: Le Jardin de Verre in Paris Marks a New Era of Luxury Aparthotels

While practical and convenient, it's rare that self-catering accommodation can be romanticised in the same way as a luxury hotel. Le Jardin de Verre, a new project from Locke Living, dispels this myth, bringing its signature hybrid of spacious apartments rather than (let's face it, it's Paris) somewhat cramped hotel rooms and boutique amenities. Not to mention a showstopper restaurant that draws in diners from all over the city.

While there may be the option to dine in with a fully-equipped kitchen in each apartment, Bibie at Le Jardin de Verre, helmed by renowned chef Loïc Julliand, is well worth the visit, drawing nightly crowds thanks to its unique setting and dedicated cocktail bar. Wellness fans can enjoy the 24-hour gym and a dedicated yoga studio. Then there's the lively courtyard decked out in fairy lights and plush furnishings, with plenty of comfy spaces to curl up in with a book. Or your laptop, if you're living that digital nomad life.

Housed in what was once a set of French Baroque mansions and a 20th-century industrial factory, Le Jardin de Verre is Locke Living's first outpost in Paris, marking the group’s 17th property to date. This feels like a natural fit for a city so focused on creativity, considering Locke's design-led aparthotel concept. Le Jardin de Verre brings something new to the City of Lights with its unique blend of traditional Haussmann-style touches, bold colour schemes and industrial elements that pay homage to its heritage.

(Image credit: Locke Living)

Locke Living is known for its creative collaborations, and Los Angeles-based architecture and design studio Fettle dreamed up its Paris outpost, inspired by the hotel's connection to nature. The reception area offers a calming space adorned in stone, terracotta and timber. Locke's trademark playful styling can also be seen throughout the aparthotel, with patterned lampshades, vibrant artworks and comfy-looking soft furnishings at every turn, designed and made by textile artists Sinéad and Mark Hanlon of Studio Knot.

Paris is known for being très expensive, and an aparthotel would suit those who want to mix dining in and eating out, or anyone staying for a longer period who would like the option to do their own laundry. The courtyard and coffee bar double as a welcoming co-working space during the day, so this is an excellent location for digital nomads to settle into the city. The beauty of Le Jardin de Verre is that, despite all these conveniences, it still feels like a design hotel.

ROOMS

(Image credit: Locke Living)

Don't let the unassuming entrance fool you; Le Jardin de Verre is a sprawling property with 135 rooms across 11 categories. The categories range from the compact 'City Studios' to impressively large suites; the most impressive being the grand split-level Begonia Suite and the Roseraie Suite. The hotel's greenery inspires the Begonia Suite, a two-story duplex apartment with a serene green palette. The Roseraie Suite is the hotel's penthouse suite and features a showstopping glass ceiling inspired by the hotel's atrium. The Roseraie Suite is designed for entertaining, with an eight-seater dining table that sits beneath a grand chandelier and a corner sofa for a comfortable end to the evening. Parisian dinner party, anybody?

All rooms come with a fully equipped kitchen with a stove and fridge, as well as dining space ideal for longer stays. Again, nudging more towards hotel than aparthotel, luxurious Kinsey Apothecary products are available in the bathrooms, as are plush towels.

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FOOD & DRINK

(Image credit: Locke Living)

Since opening in summer 2025, Bibie has received a positive reception from diners and established itself in the Latin Quarter's bustling restaurant scene (no mean feat in a dining scene as competitive as Paris). Diners can enjoy French classics, often with a contemporary take, served in a serene, plant-filled atrium (Le Jardin de Verre means 'the glass garden'). Think moules-frites or steak au poivre, with other European influences woven into the changing menu. There's also an impressive 200 wines on offer, with a focus on natural wines.

The restaurant doubles up as a coffee shop in the morning, where guests and visitors can enjoy fresh coffee and pastries at Bibi Cafe, taking in the morning light under the atrium's glass ceiling. The evening calls for sipping classics like a Kir Royal or a French 75 in the snug-like cocktail bar.

ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: Locke Living)

Le Jardin de Verre sits on Rue de Lacépède in Paris’ historic Latin Quarter in the 5th arrondissement, surrounded by quaint cafes and cosy bookshops. It's quieter here than the more touristy parts of central Paris and the kind of streets you can stroll around without the crowds, window shopping or making a pitstop for morning pastries.

The aparthotel is also a short stroll from some of Paris' most beautiful gardens, the Jardin des Plantes and the Jardin du Luxembourg, as well as cultural landmarks including the Panthéon. Saint-Germain-des-Prés, a lively central neighbourhood, is also within easy reach. Browse the art galleries along the Rue de Seine and enjoy Parisian cafe culture at the atmospheric La Palette.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Le Jardin de Verre start at €275 per night for a City Studio with a balcony, and you can book through the Locke Living website.

Address: Le Jardin de Verre by Locke, 7 Rue Lacépède, 75005 Paris, France