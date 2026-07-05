Reviewed: The Elegant Le Meurice Transcends Even Parisian Standards Of Luxury, With a Playful Take on Modern Art

Le Meurice is a dream for art lovers, its prestige unmatched worldwide. The luxury Paris hotel, situated on the historic Rue de Rivoli since 1835, is considered Paris' first 'Palace Hotel' and has a storied past. Le Meurice famously hosted the lavish wedding banquet of Picasso and Olga Khokhlova, bringing together Parisian high society in the hotel's Versailles-inspired Salon Pompadour. Le Meurice also charmed Salvador Dalí, who was so captivated by the hotel that he booked the Royal Suite Alphonse XIII for a month, every year for over three decades.

It was Dalí's part-time residence that inspired the father-and-daughter designer duo, the legendary Philippe Starck (the mind behind Sanderson London) and Ara Starck, when they refreshed the Dorchester Collection hotel in 2016, leaning into surrealism within the décor. Most notably, the Dalí restaurant features a stunning ceiling mural by French artist Ara, where dancers glide beneath the restaurant’s glass dome.

(Image credit: Dorchester Hotel Collection)

Stepping into the lobby, there's a lot to take in; Le Meurice's unique style blends traditional elegance with modern flair and a firm focus on art, both classical and contemporary. Leather seats are surprisingly embossed with portraits of 18th-century figures, mixed with Dalí-inspired furnishings. A painting by Baron François Girard, showing the hand of the 19th-century Parisian socialite Madame Regnaud, hung above the reception and is an instant talking point. Eero Saarinen's Tulip chairs offset the grand decor of Restaurant le Meurice Alain Ducasse, which was initially inspired by the Salon de la Paix at the Château de Versailles. There are plenty of playful touches, from Philippe Starck's interactive frosted mirror to Zoulikha Bouabdellah's modern art sculpture, 'The Kiss', in the lobby. Le Meurice is a seriously impressive hotel, but part of its charm is that it doesn't take itself too seriously.

Le Meurice is one of Paris' 12 Palace Hotels - along with the likes of the grand Le Bristol (rumoured to be the Kardashian's hotel of choice in Paris) and Le Hôtel Plaza Athénée, an accolade that celebrates hotels that transcend usual standards of luxury and veer into the exceptional, often housed in grand, historic buildings - basically the crème de la crème of French hospitality.

(Image credit: Le Meurice)

The hotel first opened its doors in 1835 and was named after its original owner, Charles-Augustin Meurice. Over the years, it's undergone multiple renovations from creatives and designers who've put their own stamp on the interiors. Yet, the hotel has retained its original spirit as a place for creatives and thinkers in the heart of Paris, with a vibrant, lively atmosphere, particularly at Le Dalí restaurant and the dimly lit Bar 228, which plays live jazz every night of the week until 1 am.

ROOMS

(Image credit: Dorchester Hotel Collection)

Each of the 160 rooms and suites (121 rooms and 39 suites) is designed in the same style, 'modern Versailles' style, by design studio Lally & Berger, who fuse classic Louis XVI styling with contemporary touches. Try and book a park-view room if you can - there are just 40 in the hotel, complete with classic iron balconies and romantic French windows, so these book up quickly. The plush bathrooms are crafted from marble, with fluffy robes and towels, and all feature a free-standing tub and a separate, large walk-in shower with luxury toiletries from Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Complementary water, fruits, and artisan chocolates are replenished at the end of each day.

The suites are suitably jaw-dropping, with huge bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe and classic Parisian dressing rooms. And let's not forget the views. For those lucky enough to stay in the Belle Étoile Penthouse, meticulously designed by Lally & Berger, the private rooftop offers spectacular panoramic views of the Tuileries Gardens and landmark sites like the Louvre, the Eifle Tower, and Notre Dame in the distance.

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FOOD & DRINKS

(Image credit: Dorchester Hotel Collection)

The food at Le Meurice is one of its biggest draws, with the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse among the premier dining spots in Paris, housed in a beautiful space overlooking the Tuileries. For a fine dining experience, this luxurious restaurant offers a journey through French flavours.

The more relaxed Restaurant Le Dalí offers a lively setting to enjoy French classics, with a strong focus on local and seasonal ingredients. You'll find nods to the surrealist painter throughout the restaurant, including the hand-painted canvas by artist Ara Starck, depicting a series of dancers in bold shades, adding a little bit of theatrics to the surroundings.

For an aperitif or nightcap, the sumptuous Bar 228 is a luxurious den with dark wood pannelling and deep leather armchairs to sink into after a long day's exploring. Guests can also pop in for a high-brow pastry at La Pâtisserie du Meurice par Cedric Grolet, a charming pastry boutique dedicated to the hotel’s own pastry chef.

ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: Dorchester Hotel Collection)

At Le Meurice, the sights of central Paris are quite literally on your doorstep, and if you want to venture further afield, the Tuileries Metro stop (Line 1) is a short stroll away. For those exploring on foot, the Tuileries Gardens, offering a lush green oasis in the heart of the city, are a good place to start. As a bonus, the Eurostar is just 15 minutes away, so getting to the hotel is a complete breeze.

Back at the hotel, there's a small spa with four treatment rooms (two for couples and two for individuals), as well as saunas and steam rooms. Treatments are suitably luxurious, including Valmont facials and a wide range of massages, from hot stone to Swedish.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Le Meurice start at £1,277 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: 228, Rue de Rivoli, Paris, 75001, France